Update: Wet week ahead; flooding could be an issue

By Ben Garrett

Flooding could be a concern for parts of Tennessee and Kentucky next week, as two separate storm systems threaten to bring several inches of rainfall to the region during what will likely shape up to be a very wet week.

There are two periods to keep an eye on: Monday night through Tuesday night, and Wednesday night through Thursday. The first period has the best potential to bring heavy rain to the region, as a frontal boundary very slowly works its way across the state from west to east. Then another storm system tracks north of the region during the second period, pulling in more warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

The GFS forecast model is very consistent in projecting more than half a foot of rain across the northern Cumberland Plateau region. And its European counterpart, the ECMWF, is very consistent in projecting about half that amount. The truth might lie somewhere in between, which would be plenty enough to generate some flooding concerns.

The National Weather Service’s Morristown office, which covers East Tennessee, is currently forecasting one to three inches of rain with the first system, and up to two inches of rain with the second system, which would indeed split the differences between the GFS and the ECMWF. Forecasters there point out in a Saturday afternoon forecast discussion that flooding could quickly become an issue Tuesday into Wednesday, if and wherever thunderstorms set up and generate heavier rainfall totals.

The NWS’s Weather Prediction Center currently has a “slight” risk of excessive rainfall forecasted across most of Tennessee and southern Kentucky on Tuesday.

For now, the NWS in Morristown is forecasting a 20% chance of rain in Oneida Monday afternoon, increasing to 80% Monday night, with a 90% chance of rain Tuesday, an 80% chance of rain Tuesday night, a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, and a 70% chance of rain Wednesday night through Thursday night, tapering off to a 20% chance of rain on Friday.

Colder air will move in as the second system departs on Friday, but temperatures won’t be much below seasonal values, with highs generally in the 40s.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

