Scott’s Morrow joins Yaden, Laxton on illustrious 3,000 point career list

CLINTON — Trey Morrow on Friday became just the 23rd player in Tennessee men’s high school basketball history to score 3,000 career points.

The Scott High senior accomplished the notable career benchmark with 10.8 seconds to go in regulation, when he hit a shot to give his team a two-point lead at the time as they played Halls in the District 4-3A tournament semifinals. The Highlanders would go on to lose in overtime.

Morrow finished the game with 3,004 points for his career, 32 of which came during Friday’s game. He entered the game needing 28 to reach 3,000 points. He became the first player to reach the 3,000 career point benchmark since Van Buren County’s Caden Mills did it in 2018. Prior to that, Clay County’s Tyreke Key did it in 2017.

Morrow is the second player from Scott High School to reach 3,000 career points. Rusty Yaden did it in 1989, finishing his career with 3,269 points.

Scott High is one of only two schools in the state with two players who have scored 3,000 career points, the other being Obion County in northwest Tennessee.

Yaden congratulated Morrow on the accomplishment, saying it is something that takes “many years of hard work,” along with the support of coaches and teammates.

“Being a high school coach at another school, I have only had the chance a few times each season to watch Trey in person,” said Yaden, who is the girls coach at Sunbright. “Each time, I have seen a great player who just went about his business in a quiet manner and played the game the right way.

“For only 23 boys to achieve 3,000 career points in Tennessee and two of them to come from the same high school 33 years apart is extremely exciting to be a part of,” Yaden continued. “I wish Trey continued success through the remainder of this season as well as wherever he plays his college ball.”

While there has been plenty of criticism at the local level directed toward TSSAA for excluding Morrow from its list of Mr. Basketball finalists this year, Yaden was also snubbed during his time at Scott High. Yaden was not a finalist for the award despite averaging 35 points per game during his senior season. He laughed Saturday when asked about the snub, saying he didn’t receive much recognition at all outside of Scott County.

In addition to the 23 players who have scored 3,000 points in the men’s game, there have also been nine women who’ve scored 3,000 — including Oneida standout Brynae Laxton, who accomplished the feat in 1994 before signing with Pat Summitt’s Tennessee Lady Vols.

Laxton was the last player on the women’s side to score 3,000 points in Tennessee, and finished her career with 3,013 points.

At 3,004 points, Morrow is currently tied for 21st on Tennessee’s career scoring list, with Hardin County’s Corrie Johnson, who graduated in 1993. He is 29 points behind Chattanooga Christian’s Jason Holwerda, and 35 points behind former Memphis great — and current head coach — Penny Hardaway. Another notable former player that Morrow could potentially catch is former Kentucky standout Tony Delk, of Haywood County, who finished his high school career in 1992 with 3,093 points — 17th on Tennessee’s all-time scoring list.

Yaden still ranks as the ninth leading scorer in Tennessee high school history.