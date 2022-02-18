24.9 F
Oneida
Friday, February 18, 2022
Obituaries
Updated:

Novella Smith, 75

Novella Faye Smith, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 75.

Life: Born in Oneida on Jan. 23, 1947, Novella was the daughter of the late Dewey and Delta Roysdon.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Novella was preceded in death by her son, Scott Hammock.

Survivors: Novella is survived by,
• Husband: Jerry Robert Smith;
• Daughters: Terrie Hammock and Vanessa Smith;
• Sons: David Smith and Daniel Smith;
• Grandchildren: Dedra Douglas, Casey Geisler, Billy Hammock, Randa Robbins, Whitney Allen, Hannah Smith, ChesLee Smith, Trevor Smith, Andraya Smith, Katelyn Tapley, Sarah Tapley and Dylan Smith;
• 8 great-grandchildren;
• Several nieces and nephews, and many other loved ones and friends.

Services: A graveside service will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at 11 am at Black Oak Cemetery in Oneida with Bro. Daniel Woods officiating. Pallbearers will be David Smith, Daniel Smith, Trevor Smith, Dylan Smith, Adam Douglas and Casey Geisler.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

