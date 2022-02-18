Joyce Bowling, 72

Joyce Bowling, of Dalton, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. She was 72.

Life: Born March 30, 1949, Joyce was the daughter of the late Dave and Beatrice Chambers.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by,

• Husband: Clyde Ray Bowling;

• Brothers: Ray Chambers, Earl Chambers and Donald Chambers;

• Sisters: Jennifer, Hedy, Doris and Ivy;

• Grandchild: Kaleb.

Survivors: Joyce is survived by,

• Sons: Kevin Bowling and Joyce Hammond, Keith Bowling and wife Pamela, Clyde Ray Bowling Jr. and wife Hope, and Chance Bowling and Sheryl Ward;

• Daughter: Joy Angel Brown and Ryan Amos;

• Brother: Billy Chambers;

• Sisters: Sharon and Gail Sewell and Janice Chastain;

• Grandsons: Labron, Shane, Alex, Josh, Jorden, Justin, Brandon, Brytton, Christian, JR, Tyler and Evan;

• Granddaughters: Emily, Halley, Renee, Destiny, Jade, Keisha, Brittany, Brooke, Breanne and Hailey;

• 18 great-grandchildren;

• Special friend: Edward Blackwell;

• Several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 11 am until 2 pm at Pioneer Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Shane Pierce and Pastor David Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Dave Chambers Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.