24.9 F
Oneida
Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Joyce Bowling, 72
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Joyce Bowling, 72

Joyce Bowling, of Dalton, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. She was 72.

Life: Born March 30, 1949, Joyce was the daughter of the late Dave and Beatrice Chambers.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by,
• Husband: Clyde Ray Bowling;
• Brothers: Ray Chambers, Earl Chambers and Donald Chambers;
• Sisters: Jennifer, Hedy, Doris and Ivy;
• Grandchild: Kaleb.

Survivors: Joyce is survived by,
• Sons: Kevin Bowling and Joyce Hammond, Keith Bowling and wife Pamela, Clyde Ray Bowling Jr. and wife Hope, and Chance Bowling and Sheryl Ward;
• Daughter: Joy Angel Brown and Ryan Amos;
• Brother: Billy Chambers;
• Sisters: Sharon and Gail Sewell and Janice Chastain;
• Grandsons: Labron, Shane, Alex, Josh, Jorden, Justin, Brandon, Brytton, Christian, JR, Tyler and Evan;
• Granddaughters: Emily, Halley, Renee, Destiny, Jade, Keisha, Brittany, Brooke, Breanne and Hailey;
• 18 great-grandchildren;
• Special friend: Edward Blackwell;
• Several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 11 am until 2 pm at Pioneer Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Shane Pierce and Pastor David Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Dave Chambers Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Jane Garrett, 84

Independent Herald - 0
Lora Jane Todd Garrett departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at her home in Robbins. She was 84. Life: Born March 5, 1937...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians head back to district title game

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Oneida and Sunbright weren’t supposed to meet until the District 3-A championship game. And the Lady...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders fall to sharp-shooting Halls

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — They say it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season. Scott’s Lady Highlanders saw that old adage play out in...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott falls to Halls in overtime

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Time after time, Scott had its chances to lock down a win here Thursday and earn its first district championship game appearance...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Jane Garrett, 84

Independent Herald - 0
Lora Jane Todd Garrett departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at her home in Robbins. She was 84. Life: Born March 5, 1937...
Read more
Obituaries

Novella Smith, 75

Independent Herald - 0
Novella Faye Smith, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 75. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Anna Ruth Clark, 87

Independent Herald - 0
Anna Ruth Laxton Clark, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 87. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Bob Harris, 77

Independent Herald - 0
Robert “Bob” Alvin Harris Jr. went to his Heavenly Father peacefully at his home in Newport News, Va. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, following...
Read more
Obituaries

Raychell Huckelby, 55

Independent Herald - 0
Raychell Christine Huckelby, of Harriman, Tenn., passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. She was 55. Life: Born in Muncie, Ind. on...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Jane Garrett, 84

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Lora Jane Todd Garrett departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at her home in Robbins. She was 84. Life: Born March 5, 1937...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Indians head back to district title game

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Oneida and Sunbright weren’t supposed to meet until the District 3-A championship game. And the Lady...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Highlanders fall to sharp-shooting Halls

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — They say it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season. Scott’s Lady Highlanders saw that old adage play out in...
Read more

E-Edition

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands