Jane Garrett, 84

Lora Jane Todd Garrett departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at her home in Robbins. She was 84.

Life: Born March 5, 1937 in Robbins, Jane was the daughter of the late Theodore and Bertie Smith Todd. She was married to her love, the late Junior Garrett, on April 25, 1953. Together they had three children.

Jane was a member of Low Gap Missionary Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church of Robbins. She spent many years as a head start teacher for the Mountain Valley Head Start program, and in doing so was able to help start the love of learning and education for many children. Later in life she worked as a caregiver, allowing her to continue affecting the lives of people in Scott County in a positive manner.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Flowers, Rheba Flowers, Goldia Potter and infant Gladys, and her brothers, William Dave Todd, TC Todd and Roger Todd.

Survivors: Jane is survived by,

• Children: Angela “Terri” Keeton and husband Harris, Theodore “Teddy” Garrett and wife Sheena, and Timothy “Timmy” Garrett;

• Grandchildren: Jatolia Lynn McDowell and husband Chad, Tressa Walker and husband Skylar, Wesley Garrett, Gage Garrett and Theo Garrett;

• Great-grandchildren: Kendyl West, Ellie West, Tait West and Cannon Brady McDowell;

• Brother: Comodore Todd and wife Pauline;

• Sister-in-law: Louie Todd;

• Brother-in-law: Marion Garrett and wife Pansy;

• Special niece: Angie Todd York;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 6 pm to 7 pm. Memorial service will begin at 7 pm with Bro. Mike Smithers and Bro. Craig Waters officiating. Committal service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins, beginning at 11 am.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.