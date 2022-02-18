24.9 F
Oneida
Friday, February 18, 2022
Eye to the Sky: Lots and lots of rain heads our way

By Ben Garrett

Wet, cool springs have been a theme for our region in recent years, and it looks like the same thing is going to hold true this year. Specifically, next week looks very wet.

For whatever reason, the National Weather Service has not recorded the rainfall that we saw yesterday. But we saw a lot of it, and we’re going to see a lot more in the days ahead.

There is a battle of two separate forces at play. To the northwest, you have an arctic air mass that will invade the continental U.S. and spread cold air across much of the country. To the southeast, you have high pressure off the Atlantic Coast that will bring warm air to the coastal region and parts of the Deep South, while keeping the arctic air from penetrating further south. In between, you have a natural passageway for storm systems to travel.

Two separate storm systems will impact Tennessee next week. The first will roll in on Monday night and stay with us through Tuesday. The second will impact us on Thursday.

Given the likely placement and track of these systems, due to the arctic air outbreak to the northwest and the ridging to the southeast, we could see several inches of rainfall during the five-day period from Monday to Friday. The Climate Prediction Center, in fact, is forecasting above-average precipitation for the Tennessee and Ohio valleys for the Feb. 23-27 period.

The models are starting to hone in on what we can expect from these storms. The GFS computer model is the wettest, showing more than half a foot of rain next Monday-Friday. Obviously if this scenario pans out, we could be talking about some flooding potential.

The GFS’s European counterpart isn’t quite as dramatic, but it has the same idea: several inches of rain falling across Tennessee over a period of several days.

Then there’s the GFS’s Canadian counterpart, which is very similar to the GFS and lends credibility to the idea that we’re going to see lots of rain next week.

Wet Februaries have become a norm in this part of the world, thanks to climate change. Our wettest Februaries on record in Oneida came in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Each of the three featured double-digit inches of rainfall during the month. Last year was a bit of a break; we only saw 4.57 inches of rain during February, as the heavy rains held off until March. But it was still a very wet start to spring overall, which has been the theme for the past 10 years.

Relatively cool starts to spring have also become the norm in recent years, and it looks like that may be the case again this year, as well. Even though the Climate Prediction Center continues to forecast above-average temperatures during the month of March for the eastern two-thirds of the country, the colder air that’s spilling into the Lower 48 doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere any time soon. How warm or cool we are over the next 3-4 weeks is going to depend largely over the persistent southeastern ridging that will serve as a catalyst to keep the cold air from penetrating this far southward.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

