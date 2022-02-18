Basketball: Scott falls to Halls in overtime

CLINTON — Time after time, Scott had its chances to lock down a win here Thursday and earn its first district championship game appearance since the 1990s.

But time after time, Halls had an answer.

The Red Devils ultimately defeated the Highlanders in overtime, 62-59, to earn the district title game berth. That will leave Scott High in a consolation battle with whomever loses on Friday, likely Anderson County, and facing a road trip in the region quarterfinals.

Trey Morrow had 32 points and surpassed the 3,000 mark for his career when he scored with 10.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

That score gave the Highlanders a 55-53 lead, just when it looked like Halls had managed to avoid what once looked like near certain defeat.

The Red Devils were down 53-48 with under a minute to play in regulation. They had already battled back from an 11-point deficit late in the third quarter to reclaim the lead, and they would battle back again. First they scored on a bucket by Luke Simpson, who finished with 16 points. Then Scott turned the ball over, and Caleb Shaffer knocked down a 3-point shot to tie the game.

After Morrow’s bucket, Halls turned to its big man, Bennett Lane. Just as he did in the teams’ first meeting of the regular season in Knoxville, Lane proved too tough to handle. He missed his initial shot, but somehow managed to tip the ball in at the buzzer to force overtime.

The Highlanders took the lead early in overtime on a bucket by Morrow, then regained possession when Brayden Brumett took a charge.

But Scott wouldn’t score a field goal after that. With his team up one, Morrow was called for a questionable and crucial offensive foul, and Halls regained the lead on free throws. The Devils’ only points in overtime were free throws by Simpson, who went 7 of 10 at the line in the extra session.

Scott fell behind by three, but drew within one on a pair of free throws by Morrow. Halls then missed two free throws, giving Scott an opportunity to regain the lead. However, Luke West’s shot from the right wing was off the mark, as was a put-back by Grey Todd, and Halls was able to snag the rebound and draw a foul.

Down three, Scott had a play drawn up for Morrow, but turned the ball over. That forced the Highlanders to foul Simpson, who missed both free throws. Morrow rebounded and heaved the ball the length of the floor, but it came up short.

The loss does more than cost the Highlanders a shot at the district title. It also likely places Scott on the same side of the region tournament bracket as Clinton, meaning the Highlanders will face the Dragons in an elimination game if they advance beyond the regional quarterfinals.

SCOTT (59): Morrow 32, West 15, Prewitt 7, Jeffers 5.

HALLS (62): Simpson 16, Lane 16, Williams 11, Shaffer 6, Lane 6, Young 4, Rogers 3.