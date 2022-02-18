Basketball: Oneida advances to District 3-A championship game

WARTBURG — Oneida battled back from a double-digit first half deficit to build a double-digit lead of its own, then withstood a late Wartburg rally to eventually defeat the home-standing Bulldogs 68-58 on Friday, earning a berth in the District 3-A championship game.

The Indians, who were upset by Harriman in last year’s district semifinals, would not allow that fate to repeat itself, refusing to blink in the face of a double-digit deficit in the first half.

Wartburg came out firing on all cylinders, knocking down tough shots and using pressure defense that Coach Joe Layne is famous for to disrupt any offensive continuity the Indians might have hoped for.

The Bulldogs led 17-10 after the first quarter and kept it going in the second quarter, eventually building the 10-point lead.

But Oneida closed the first half with a flurry, trimming the lead to just three points at the intermission, 30-27.

Wartburg’s Tanner Johnson — who was named the district’s player of the year by a vote of the league’s coaches — showed why he earned that honor, scoring 12 points in the first half and eventually finishing with 24.

But Oneida had three different players score in double figures, including Mason Keeton with 19, Hayden Brawner with 14 and Landon Limburg with 14. All are just sophomores.

The Indians began to take control in the third quarter, building a nine-point lead that would swell to 12 points early in the fourth quarter.

But then Wartburg mounted a rally of its own. The Bulldogs cut the lead all the way down to three points with just over a minute remaining.

However, Wartburg could get no closer than that. The Bulldogs were forced to foul Oneida and hope for the Indians to miss at the free throw line, and that did not happen often.

For the game, Oneida shot a whopping 39 free throws, hitting 26 of them. By contrast, Wartburg shot 13 free throws, hitting eight.

The Indians shot 31 free throws in the second half alone, and that was more than enough to make a difference in the outcome. Free throws weren’t the only difference, however. Oneida also dominated the glass, with a sizable rebounding advantage.

The district championship game will tip off at 8 pm Tuesday evening at Wartburg.

ONEIDA (68): M. Keeton 19, Brawner 14, Limburg 12, Perry 7, Duncan 4, Spradlin 4, Rector 3, Shoemaker 3, Bell 2.

WARTBURG (58): Johnson 24, Thomas 9, Jones 8, Blalock 5, Branstetter 4, Heinze 3, Quinney 3.