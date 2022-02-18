Basketball: Lady Indians head back to district title game

WARTBURG — It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

Oneida and Sunbright weren’t supposed to meet until the District 3-A championship game. And the Lady Indians certainly weren’t supposed to beat the Tigers.

But on Thursday night in Wartburg, there they were. And there Oneida went — back to the district championship game for a fourth consecutive season, after defeating Sunbright in overtime, 47-43.

The Lady Indians had already beaten Sunbright once, just over a week earlier. The result of that game had bounced the Tigers from the top of the district leaderboard, setting up the semifinal showdown.

And while Sunbright — the preseason favorite to win the district — looked for a while as though it could handle its business against Oneida, the Lady Indians were able to overcome a dismal second quarter to pull off the win.

Oneida started the game strong, and led 11-7 after the first quarter.

But then Sunbright’s Casie Newport got hot, and Oneida went ice cold. Newport had seven of her game-leading 22 points in the second quarter. That was seven more than Oneida had. The Lady Indians went scoreless in the second quarter, allowing Sunbright to build a 17-11 halftime lead.

Things improved somewhat for Oneida in the third quarter. A Grace Shoemaker 3-pointer helped the Lady Indians pull to within four points as the fourth quarter began.

In the final period, the Lady Indians saw Pike — who had been held to just four points through the first three quarters — finally break loose with a 3-pointer. And Raylie Bush hit a 3-pointer to give Oneida its first lead of the second half, 34-33 with 1:30 to play.

Sunbright was able to tie the game on a free throw by Holly Nitzschke, and had an opportunity to take the lead when Alexis Northrup went to the line with 10 seconds remaining.

But free throws were an issue for the Tigers all night. They finished just 10 of 25 from the line, shooting 40%. Oneida wasn’t particularly great from the line, finishing 19 of 32, but the Lady Indians’ 59% was enough to give them the winning edge.

Annaleah Terry scored first in overtime, but Sunbright answered with an and-one to take the lead back.

Then Addison Shannon fouled out. The Sunbright sophomore only had two points, but did a masterful job defending Pike, holding her to seven points in regulation.

Pike took over after that, scoring eight points in the final three minutes of overtime to guide her team to the win and a spot in the district championship game. The junior finished with a team-high 17 points, and will be playing in her third straight district championship game.

The Lady Indians will face Coalfield Monday evening at Wartburg.

ONEIDA (47): Pike 17, Keeton 8, Bush 8, Cross 5, Shoemaker 3, Smith 2, Elmore 2, Terry 2.

SUNBRIGHT (43): Newport 22, Brown 8, Northrup 6, Nitzschke 5, Ad. Shannon 2.