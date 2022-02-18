Basketball: Lady Highlanders fall to sharp-shooting Halls

CLINTON — They say it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season.

Scott’s Lady Highlanders saw that old adage play out in the District 4-3A semifinals Thursday evening, falling 57-48 to Halls after the Red Devils’ offense came alive in the second half.

Scott High had twice beaten Halls in the regular season, including a 15-point win on the road in December.

But Halls had some impressive wins under its belt, and showed why in Thursday’s semifinal game. Ella Tharpe scored 12 points to lead three different Red Devils in double figures, and Halls did something few teams had managed to do against the Lady Highlanders all season: score above their season average.

Scott High’s zone defense has been masterful all season at limiting opponents’ scoring opportunities. But in Thursday’s game, Halls first used the 3-point shot to force the Lady Highlanders to extend their defense, then attacked the resulting soft spots in the middle of the zone to score 57 points.

Still, it was anybody’s game until the fourth quarter.

The Lady Highlanders led early, thanks in large part to senior Julie Lewallen, who continues to score at a high pace. She had 15 on Thursday, three days after scoring a career-high 17 in a win over Gibbs. She had five points in the first quarter to lead her team.

The second quarter saw Halls close with a pair of 3-pointers by Blayke Holbert to take a 28-24 lead to the locker room, and the Red Devils expanded that lead to seven points early in the third quarter.

But Scott rallied with a 7-0 run to tie the game, 34-34, and it was again Lewallen leading the way. She had 10 points in the third quarter to lead the rally.

Halls closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Holbert to lead 41-37, then quickly expanded that lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter as Tharpe came alive.

The loss means that Scott will play in the district consolation game on Monday, likely against Anderson County. The Lady Highlanders will be on the road for the region quarterfinals on Feb. 25, traveling to Sevier County to face either Seymour or Northview Academy.

SCOTT (48): Lewallen 15, Morrow 11, Young 7, Duncan 7, Lawson 3, Jeffers 3, Terry 2.

ANDERSON CO. (57): E. Tharpe 12, Huff 11, S. Tharpe 10, Holbert 9, Roberts 6, Everett 5, Corvette 2, Culp 2.