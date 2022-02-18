Anna Ruth Clark, 87

Anna Ruth Laxton Clark, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 87.

Life: Born Dec. 23, 1934, Anna Ruth was the daughter of the late Ohlen and Loma Wright Laxton. She was raised in Huntsville, graduated from Huntsville High School, and attended Tennessee Tech University for two years. She worked for Verdun Lumber Co., Oneida Special School District, and Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Anna Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd H. Clark, who she married on June 10, 1953. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Laxton King and Shirley June Laxton Carson.

Survivors: Anna Ruth is survived by,

• Daughters: Cheryl Clark Anderson and husband Mike, Diann Clark Stephens and husband Rodney, Laurel Clark Ward and husband Roger, and Dara Clark Jenkins and husband Bill;

• Grandchildren: April Anderson, Robbie Foster, Grayson Buttram, Alyssa Marcum and husband Byron, Tyler Layne, Kelby Stephens, Payton Stephens and Drake Stephens;

• Great-grandchild: Hadley Jo Marcum;

• Other family and friends.

Services: Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. The funeral service will be held at 7 pm with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating. Music will be provided by Scott Andrews. Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 11 am in Carson Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.