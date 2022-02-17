60.7 F
Oneida
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Sheriff's Office targets 43 drug offenders in 'round-up'
NewsLocal News

Sheriff’s Office targets 43 drug offenders in ’round-up’

By Independent Herald
Updated:

The Scott County Sheriff's Office targeted 43 drug offenders in a round-up on Thursday, almost all of them wanted for violating the terms of their probation with drug-related offenses, and most wanted for possession of methamphetamine. Some were wanted for selling drugs to confidential informants working on behalf of the Sheriff's Office during a covert drug investigation.

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is targeting 43 offenders in a Thursday “round-up.”

The operation, which began Thursday morning and includes officers from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, is targeting people who allegedly sold drugs to confidential informants working on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office during a covert investigation, as well as people who are wanted for violating the terms of their probation due to drugs.

Most of those sought in Thursday’s round-up were on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

“I want the citizens to know that when they call and report drug activity, they can rest assured we investigate it immediately and thoroughly,” Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said. “After a complaint is made and a thorough investigation takes place, we will make an arrest. Drug information takes time to investigate so we need to make sure we have the solid evidence we need to prosecute these cases.”

Among those being targeted in Thursday’s round-up:

Anthony Anderson, 41, Oneida — Possession of Schedule II drug for resale;
Tonya Baird, 43, Oneida — Possession of a Schedule II drug;
Brandie Braden, 38, Oneida — Sale of Schedule II drug;
Jacklynn Byrd, 43, Pioneer — Possession of methamphetamine;
James E. Byrd, 37, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
Jennifer Chambers, 39, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
Justin Clark, 44, Oneida — Sale of methamphetamine;
Ryan Clark, 46, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine for resale;
Angela Coffey, 52, Huntsville — Possession of methamphetamine;
Tonya Cotton, 47, Robbins — Possession of methamphetamine;
Goldie Crabtree, 44, Huntsville — Possession of methamphetamine;
Donny Davenport, 39, Helenwood — Possession of Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs;
Shaun Fry, 39, Pioneer — Possession of methamphetamine;
William Garland, 20, Oneida — Possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale;
Crystal Gibson, 41, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
Michael Goodman, 52, Oneida — Possession of Schedule III drug;
Mandy Hicks, 40, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
Terry Jones, 31, Robbins — Possession of methamphetamine;
Brandon King, 41, Huntsville — Possession of a Schedule II drug;
Brandon Letner, 27, Helenwood — Possession of methamphetamine;
Adam Lowe, 40, Huntsville — Possession of methamphetamine;
Barbara Maples, 43, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
Lonnie Miller, 42, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
Jonathan Moses, 26 — Possession of methamphetamine;
Abigail Murphy, 23, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine for resale;
Daron Neal, 34, Oneida — Drug Court violation;
Timothy Orick, 44, Huntsville — Promoting the manufacture of methamphetamine;
Derrick Overton, 41, Helenwood — Possession of Schedule II and Schedule III drugs;
Billy Patton, 32, Helenwood — Possession of methamphetamine;
Barbara Pergram, 34, Huntsville — Simple possession of methamphetamine;
Christopher Phillips, 49, Oneida — Possession of Schedule VI drug;
Daniel Pike, 37, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
Shelia Pitman, 36, Huntsville — Possession of Schedule II drug;
Stacey Pitts, 40, Huntsville — Possession of Schedule IV drug;
Brittany Posey, 31, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
James Reagan, 47, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
Johnny Rosser, 49, Oneida — Possession of Schedule II and Schedule III drugs;
Casey Russelburg, 39, Robbins — Possession of Schedule IV and VI drugs;
Billy J. Sexton, 41, Oneida — Possession of methamphetamine;
Cody Sexton, 32, Pioneer — Absconded from Drug Court;
James A. Sexton, 43, Robbins — Possession of methamphetamine;
Joseph Smithers, 41, Huntsville — Possession of methamphetamine;
Kenneth Strunk, 29, Pioneer — Possession of methamphetamine.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
