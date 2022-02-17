Big South Fork visitation reached a 20-year high in 2021

BANDY CREEK — Visitation to the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area reached a 20-year high in 2021, the National Park Service said Thursday.

More than 800,000 people visited the Big South Fork during the calendar year, a 10% increase from 2020. The increase at BSF came despite the fact that visitation to many of America’s national parks remained below pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

“It’s wonderful to see so many new and repeat visitors, both local, and from out-of-town, continuing to find solace and inspiration in this incredible place during the second year of the pandemic,” said Big South Fork Superintendent Niki S. Nicholas. “Whatever outdoor recreational experience you’re looking for in 2022, Big South Fork is here to discover.”

According to the National Park Service, a total of 834,724 people visited the Big South Fork in 2021. That was up from 772,625 the previous year. The all-time record for BSF visitation was set in 2001, when 916,548 people visited.

Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said she was not surprised by the increase in visitation to the park; that increase is also observed in the county’s official welcome center in Helenwood.

“Honestly what people are saying when they stop in the Visitor Center is that they’re looking for places to go,” Swann said. “They’re going stir-crazy, and the Big South Fork is a safe environment where you can get out with your family and get some fresh air. They always tell us they’re hearing good things about the Big South Fork.”

The BSF is steadily gaining recognition as a quiet alternative to the Great Smoky Mountains, which continues to attract millions of visitors each year. In 2021, the Smokies were America’s second most-visited national park, behind the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“A lot of people tell us that the Smokies were so crowded and they wanted to find somewhere else to go, and the rangers there suggested they come to Big South Fork,” Swann said. “We’re seeing a lot of that.”

Swann said most of the traffic in the Visitor Center is day-trippers, and often people 65 and older who are still leery about Covid-19 and want a safe space to get outdoors, away from people. She said there has also been a recent uptick in visitors from further north, traveling from states like Illinois and New York.

At 125,000 acres, the Big South Fork is the fifth-largest national park unit in the eastern United States.