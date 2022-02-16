56.4 F
Oneida
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris dies at 77
Local News

Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris dies at 77

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris died at his Virginia home Friday after battling Covid-19 pneumonia. He was 77. Harris’s wife, Linda, said that he passed peacefully four days after being released from the hospital in hospice care. He had been hospitalized since New Year’s Day. “He was so very happy to be back at […]

Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris died at his Virginia home Friday after battling Covid-19 pneumonia. He was 77.

Harris’s wife, Linda, said that he passed peacefully four days after being released from the hospital in hospice care. He had been hospitalized since New Year’s Day.

“He was so very happy to be back at home with us,” she said.

Born Robert Alvin Harris Jr. on June 23, 1944, Harris was the son of Robert A. Harris Sr. and Verda Marie Harris. He spent his childhood in Oneida and was a 1962 graduate of Oneida High School. But he spent much of his adult life in Newport News, Va., which is where he died.

Following his retirement from Newport News Shipbuilding in 2000, Harris returned to Oneida and spent 20 years at WBNT radio as an on-air personality. He has a brother, Jim Harris, who still resides in Oneida.

In addition to his wife, Harris is survived by three daughters, a stepson and a stepdaughter.

Harris will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread between his parents’ graves at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida.

Complete obituary

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

