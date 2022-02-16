Covid freefall: Virus numbers rapidly decline

One week after it became apparent that the latest wave of Covid-19 had finally plateaued in Scott County, the number of cases of the virus is rapidly declining.

New data released by the TN Dept. of Health on Wednesday indicated that there were a total of 236 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County last week, with an average of 34 new cases being diagnosed each day. That was down almost two-thirds from the previous week, when there were more than 600 total cases reported and 90 new cases were being diagnosed each day.

As of Saturday, the last day for which numbers are currently available, there were 636 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County. Just a month ago, before the latest wave of the virus began in earnest, that would have been a record number. But it was down almost 40% from the number of active cases a week earlier, which had stood at just over 1,000.

The same trends are holding true across Tennessee. The Dept. of Health reported Wednesday that there were an average of just over 5,000 new cases reported per day last week. That’s down almost half from the previous week, when there were about 10,000 new cases reported per day. The week before that, there were almost 14,000 new cases reported per day, and the week before that, the daily number of new cases was closer to 17,000.

- Advertisement -

Hospitalizations linked to covid, which had crept above 3,000 two weeks ago, are rapidly declining, as well. There are currently only 2,417 Covid-19 patients hospitalized across Tennessee, and that number is declining by about 75 patients each day.

In the East Tennessee region, hospitalizations are down to 525 less than two weeks after peaking at 704. Hospitals are still stressed, but the burden is lessening. As of Saturday, the number of available beds at East Tennessee hospitals was approaching 1 in 5, and nearly 6 in 10 available ventilators were not being utilized.