56.4 F
Oneida
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
type here...
Obituaries Bob Harris, 77
Obituaries

Bob Harris, 77

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Robert “Bob” Alvin Harris Jr. went to his Heavenly Father peacefully at his home in Newport News, Va. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, following a short battle with illness. He was 77. Life: Born June 23, 1944 in Oneida, Bob was the son of the late Robert A. Harris Sr. and Verda Marie Harris. He […]

Robert “Bob” Alvin Harris Jr. went to his Heavenly Father peacefully at his home in Newport News, Va. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, following a short battle with illness. He was 77.

Life: Born June 23, 1944 in Oneida, Bob was the son of the late Robert A. Harris Sr. and Verda Marie Harris. He was raised in Oneida and graduated from Oneida High School in 1962, before moving to Virginia. He was a member of Warwick Moose Lodge #1711, and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in 2000. Following his retirement, he moved back to Oneida and worked at WBNT radio for 20 years. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and a member of the Oneida Lions Club.

Survivors: Bob is survived by,
• Wife: Linda Marie Harris;
• Brother: Jim Harris and wife Brenda;
• Daughters: Linda Michelle “Missy” Schmidt and husband Tony, Anne Marie Harris, and Robin Renee Shriner and husband David;
• Stepson: Rick Marstellar and wife Cindy;
• Stepdaughter: Lisa Michelle Bell;
• Brothers-in-law: Patrick Connors and wife Joyce, and Kamran Harsini and wife Renee;
• Sister-in-law: Debbie Worden;
• Grandchildren: Jordan, Ricky, Chelsea, Isabel, Daniel, Elizabeth, Libby, Andrew, Piper and Phoebe;
• Many nephews, nieces, cousins and other special friends in Tennessee and Virginia.

Services: Bob will be cremated and his ashes will be spread between his parents’ graves at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida.

- Advertisement -

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris dies at 77

Independent Herald - 0
Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris died at his Virginia home Friday after battling Covid-19 pneumonia. He was 77. Harris’s wife, Linda, said that he...
Read more
Obituaries

Bob Harris, 77

Independent Herald - 0
Robert “Bob” Alvin Harris Jr. went to his Heavenly Father peacefully at his home in Newport News, Va. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, following...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made in connection with threat against Scott High students

Independent Herald - 0
Exactly one week after a threat naming multiple Scott High students came to light, an arrest has been made in connection with that case. Scott High Principal Melissa Rector announced Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made and the maximum school punishment had been levied.
Read more
Obituaries

Raychell Huckelby, 55

Independent Herald - 0
Raychell Christine Huckelby, of Harriman, Tenn., passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. She was 55. Life: Born in Muncie, Ind. on...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Local News

Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris dies at 77

Independent Herald - 0
Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris died at his Virginia home Friday after battling Covid-19 pneumonia. He was 77. Harris’s wife, Linda, said that he...
Read more
Obituaries

Bob Harris, 77

Independent Herald - 0
Robert “Bob” Alvin Harris Jr. went to his Heavenly Father peacefully at his home in Newport News, Va. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, following...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made in connection with threat against Scott High students

Independent Herald - 0
Exactly one week after a threat naming multiple Scott High students came to light, an arrest has been made in connection with that case. Scott High Principal Melissa Rector announced Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made and the maximum school punishment had been levied.
Read more
Obituaries

Raychell Huckelby, 55

Independent Herald - 0
Raychell Christine Huckelby, of Harriman, Tenn., passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. She was 55. Life: Born in Muncie, Ind. on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris dies at 77

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Former WBNT on-air personality Bob Harris died at his Virginia home Friday after battling Covid-19 pneumonia. He was 77. Harris’s wife, Linda, said that he...
Read more

Bob Harris, 77

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Robert “Bob” Alvin Harris Jr. went to his Heavenly Father peacefully at his home in Newport News, Va. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, following...
Read more

Arrest made in connection with threat against Scott High students

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Exactly one week after a threat naming multiple Scott High students came to light, an arrest has been made in connection with that case. Scott High Principal Melissa Rector announced Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made and the maximum school punishment had been levied.
Read more

E-Edition

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands