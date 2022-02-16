Bob Harris, 77

Robert “Bob” Alvin Harris Jr. went to his Heavenly Father peacefully at his home in Newport News, Va. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, following a short battle with illness. He was 77.

Life: Born June 23, 1944 in Oneida, Bob was the son of the late Robert A. Harris Sr. and Verda Marie Harris. He was raised in Oneida and graduated from Oneida High School in 1962, before moving to Virginia. He was a member of Warwick Moose Lodge #1711, and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in 2000. Following his retirement, he moved back to Oneida and worked at WBNT radio for 20 years. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and a member of the Oneida Lions Club.

Survivors: Bob is survived by,

• Wife: Linda Marie Harris;

• Brother: Jim Harris and wife Brenda;

• Daughters: Linda Michelle “Missy” Schmidt and husband Tony, Anne Marie Harris, and Robin Renee Shriner and husband David;

• Stepson: Rick Marstellar and wife Cindy;

• Stepdaughter: Lisa Michelle Bell;

• Brothers-in-law: Patrick Connors and wife Joyce, and Kamran Harsini and wife Renee;

• Sister-in-law: Debbie Worden;

• Grandchildren: Jordan, Ricky, Chelsea, Isabel, Daniel, Elizabeth, Libby, Andrew, Piper and Phoebe;

• Many nephews, nieces, cousins and other special friends in Tennessee and Virginia.

Services: Bob will be cremated and his ashes will be spread between his parents’ graves at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.