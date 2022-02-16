57.7 F
Oneida
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Bilbrey announces intention to seek re-election to Clerk's office
Election 2022

★ ELECTION2022 ★

Bilbrey announces intention to seek re-election to Clerk’s office

Felicia Bilbrey and her son, Parker.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

HUNTSVILLE — Felicia Bilbrey has formally announced her intention to seek re-election as Scott County Clerk in the upcoming August general election.

Bilbrey was first elected in 2018, following the retirement of her aunt, long-time County Clerk Patricia Phillips. At the time she assumed office in September 2018, Bilbrey was the youngest elected official in the state.

“What an honor it has been to serve as your County Clerk for the past three and a half years,” Bilbrey said. “I owe my utmost appreciation and thanks to the voters of Scott County for placing their trust in me to get the job done.”

During Bilbrey’s term in office, the Clerk’s office began opening one Saturday each month, which she said better accommodates local residents who work out of town or late hours. The Clerk’s office has also begun to accept credit and debit card payments for driver’s license transactions.

Bilbrey highlighted a number of other accomplishments during her first four years, including three audits by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office that resulted in zero findings in the Clerk’s office, all reports and payments due to the state and county being completed on-time, using social media to relay information to the public about alternative transaction opportunities that have minimized in-person transactions during the pandemic, and more.

Bilbrey has 11 years of combined experience in the County Clerk’s office, both as an employee and an office-holder, and she has managed a five-person staff in the Clerk’s office through the pandemic. She said that she is currently in the process of implementing computer software upgrades to expedite and streamline office transactions.

The election is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
