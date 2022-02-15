Willard Perkins, 73

Willard Clay Perkins, formerly of Winfield, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at his home in Strunk, Ky. He was 73.

Life: Born on Dec. 15, 1948 to the late John Perkins and the late Pearl Strunk Perkins, Willard worked as a machinist at MCM for 16 years. He enjoyed talking about the machines he ran and special projects he had worked on over the years. He often talked about how fond he was of his coworkers. He was a kind and loving son, husband, father and friend who will be missed by all.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by the love of his life, Louetta; by his siblings, Bertha, Dillard and Gertie; and by his grandparents.

Survivors: Willard is survived by,

• Son: Travis Perkins and wife Amanda;

• Daughter: Danielle Barlow and husband Bruce;

• Grandchildren: Billy Perkins and wife Amanda, Bruce Perkins and wife Jessica, Samantha Moore, and Jake Barlow and wife Nicole;

• Great-grandchildren: Rebekah, Amelyah, Lydiah and Jase Perkins, LilyAnne and Weston Perkins, and Aleah Moore, Lexi Turner and Caisen Van Lucas;

• Siblings: Betty Stanley and husband Paul, and Paul Perkins and wife Patricia;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation will be from 12 pm until 1 pm Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral service will be at 1 pm with Bro. Jason Laxton officiating. Committal service will follow in the New Light Cemetery in Winfield.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.