Raychell Huckelby, 55

Raychell Christine Huckelby, of Harriman, Tenn., passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. She was 55.

Life: Born in Muncie, Ind. on Oct. 21, 1966, Raychell was the daughter of Ray Edward Gifford and Evelyn Gifford.

Preceded in death: Raychell was preceded in death by her father, and by her husband, Jeffery Paul Huckelby.

Survivors: Raychell is survived by,

• Mother: Evelyn Gifford;

• Brothers: Ray, Jimmy and Johnny Gifford;

• Sister: Debbie Gifford;

• Children: Bobby Gifford, Tosha Randolph, Eddie Huckelby and Michael Huckelby;

• Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation will be from 2 pm until 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm. Committal service will follow in the Webb Cemetery in Glenmary. Pallbearers will be Bobby Gifford, Eddie Huckelby, Michael Huckelby, Eric Goldberg, Cody Randolph and Joseph Spott.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.