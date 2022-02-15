22.8 F
Oneida
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Sports Scott Basketball: Scott closes out regular season with 23rd win
SportsScott

Basketball: Scott closes out regular season with 23rd win

Trey Morrow pulls up for two of his 33 points during Scott High's win at Campbell County on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By IH Sports Network
Updated:

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Scott High closed out the regular season on Monday (Feb. 14) by picking up its 23rd win against a pesky Gibbs team, 63-54.

The Highlanders, who enter postseason play as District 4-3A’s No. 2 seed, got a career game from senior Trey Morrow, who poured in 44 points and 17 rebounds while shooting better than 65%. It was a career-high in points for Morrow; the second time in less than a week that he has improved his career-high. His rebounding total was just one short of a career high.

There wasn’t much else going on for Scott High. No other player scored in double figures, though senior Dalton Prewitt came the closest, with seven. Brayden Brumett, another senior, continued to play well, with six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Fortunately, Scott didn’t need a lot of point production from its supporting cast on this Valentines night in eastern Knox County. But Gibbs did its best to make life miserable.

The Eagles shot the ball well from the perimeter all game long. In fact, every time it appeared the Highlanders were ready to slam the door shut, Gibbs would knock down another shot to climb back into it.

Of the 19 made field goals that Gibbs had for the game, 12 were from 3-point range.

Zack Turner hit five of those 12 treys and finished with 23 points. Kamen Shown hit four more and finished with 13.

The Highlanders were never in serious jeopardy of losing the game, however. They jumped out to a 19-13 lead after the first quarter and never trailed. The closest Gibbs got after that was 43-37 at the end of the third quarter.

SCOTT (63): Morrow 44, Prewitt 7, Jeffers 4, Brumett 4, West 2, Todd 2.

GIBBS (54): Turner 23, Rutherford 13, Atkins 9, Graves 5, Palmer 2, Walker 2.

IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

