Basketball: Lady Highlanders gut out a road win at Gibbs

CORRYTON, Tenn. — It wasn’t supposed to be close.

Scott High entered Monday’s (Feb. 14) season finale having won eight of its last 10 games. Gibbs entered still trying to figure itself out, having already lost to the Lady Highlanders by 24 points early in the season.

But for almost four full quarters here Monday, Gibbs looked like it was on the verge of springing what would have been one of its biggest wins of the season. In fact, the Eagles led 44-42 as the clock ticked under a minute to play, and were simply trying to play keep-away to force Scott High into putting them on the free throw line.

But first the Lady Highlanders did what they do best: use their zone defense to force a turnover.

- Advertisement -

Then one of Scott’s two seniors did what she is doing better at the end of her career than at any other time: score the ball.

Julie Lewallen knocked down a 3-point shot with 45 seconds to play to give the Lady Highlanders a lead they would not relinquish. The senior finished with a career-high 17 points, marking the third time in four games that she has scored in double digits.

Freshman Brittany Morrow also had a big game, with 13 rebounds and six blocked shots.

As a team, however, the Lady Highlanders missed too many shots and turned the ball over too many times. They shot 25% from the field, which was better than Friday’s road game at Karns, but still below their season average.

As has become a theme, Scott High used the second quarter to build a lead against Gibbs, taking a 24-19 lead to the locker room.

The first half was all about spurts. Lewallen scored seven points in the first quarter to power her team, and it was an 11-11 tie after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter started with Brittany Morrow having the hot hand, knocking down a 3-pointer and one of two free throws. Then Rachel Garrett came off the bench with five points late in the second quarter.

The third quarter pivoted back to Lewallen, who had five points, knocking down 3 of 4 free throws along the way.

In fact, the senior was huge from the free throw line, finishing 5 of 6 from there in the second half.

Scott High managed to hang on to a 3-point lead going into the fourth quarter, largely because of a timely 3-pointer by Julie Lawson.

- Advertisement -

But in the final period, Gibbs managed to take over the lead as Scott went ice-cold from both the field and the line. The Lady Highlanders had only one field goal for most of the way in the fourth quarter, and missed several important free throws.

Finally, down 44-42 as the seconds ticked away, Scott saw Lewallen knock down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to take a 45-44 lead. Coach Jake Wright used a time out to set up his press, creating a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play that led to a Jalin Young free throw.

After another Gibbs turnover, Lewallen knocked down two free throws to seal the win, the 13th of the season for the Lady Highlanders.

SCOTT (48): Lewallen 17, Morrow 7, Young 6, Garrett 5, R. Price 4, Lawson 3, Duncan 2, Jeffers 2, Terry 2.

GIBBS (44): Taylor 13, Merritt 11, Whaley 7, Parker 7, Buckner 3, Large 3.