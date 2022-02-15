Arrest made in connection with threat against Scott High students

HUNTSVILLE — An arrest has been made and charges filed in connection with a threat that issued against students at Scott High School last week.

Scott High Principal Melissa Rector said in a statement late Tuesday that the incident was “closed,” adding that an arrest had been made by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had been investigating the threat, which came to light exactly one week earlier.

Rector didn’t offer specifics about the threat or the person or persons responsible, but said that an arrest had been made, “and the maximum school punishment has been issued.” That would seem to indicate that the person arrested was a student at Scott High, which would not be surprising, given the nature of the threat.

The incident came to light on the evening of Feb. 8, when a student and their parent contacted law enforcement to report the threat. The Sheriff’s Department contacted school administrators, and an investigation began immediately.

Reportedly, the threat specifically named multiple students at Scott High. Those students were notified before the end of the evening on Feb. 8, and at least some of them did not report for class the following day as a precaution. There was a strong law enforcement presence at the school on Feb. 9. Rector said Thursday that the investigation was ongoing, and reassured parents that additional threat factors had not been uncovered.

Rector said on Tuesday that “the charges filed are heavy and carry some very serious penalties.” She added, “Threats of violence at school will not be tolerated in any way.”