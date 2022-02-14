Pioneer man faces burglary charges in Oneida

A Pioneer man is facing burglary charges in Oneida after allegedly breaking into a vehicle that had been left parked on the side of the road in the middle of a snowstorm.

Joshua T. Cross, 36, of the Sugar Grove community, was arrested on Sunday, more than a month after the alleged burglary occurred.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department officer Tony Jones, the owner of the vehicle had left his car parked at the intersection of Hartco Drive and Paint Rock Road during the snowstorm that occurred on Jan. 6. When he returned to retrieve his vehicle two days later, he discovered that it had been broken into. Missing were a variety of items, such as a jack, a Thermos, a knife, and the vehicle’s battery, along with the battery terminals.

During the course of his investigation, Jones was able to retrieve surveillance video from the nearby Paint Rock Carwash, which allegedly showed a man getting out of a white SUV and going through the victim’s vehicle.

Using the license plate number from the SUV, Jones was able to trace it back to Cross and located it at his Sugar Grove Road residence.

At the time, Cross was not located. However, he was arrested on Sunday.