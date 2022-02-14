22.8 F
Oneida
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Pioneer man faces burglary charges in Oneida
Local News

Pioneer man faces burglary charges in Oneida

By Independent Herald
A 36-year-old Pioneer man was arrested Sunday, more than a month after he allegedly broke into a truck that had been parked on the side of the highway in Oneida in the midst of a snowstorm. Surveillance video from a nearby business was used to track down the suspect.

A Pioneer man is facing burglary charges in Oneida after allegedly breaking into a vehicle that had been left parked on the side of the road in the middle of a snowstorm.

Joshua T. Cross, 36, of the Sugar Grove community, was arrested on Sunday, more than a month after the alleged burglary occurred.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department officer Tony Jones, the owner of the vehicle had left his car parked at the intersection of Hartco Drive and Paint Rock Road during the snowstorm that occurred on Jan. 6. When he returned to retrieve his vehicle two days later, he discovered that it had been broken into. Missing were a variety of items, such as a jack, a Thermos, a knife, and the vehicle’s battery, along with the battery terminals.

During the course of his investigation, Jones was able to retrieve surveillance video from the nearby Paint Rock Carwash, which allegedly showed a man getting out of a white SUV and going through the victim’s vehicle.

Using the license plate number from the SUV, Jones was able to trace it back to Cross and located it at his Sugar Grove Road residence.

At the time, Cross was not located. However, he was arrested on Sunday.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

