Ruby Jeffers, 93

Ruby Elizabeth Jeffers went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. She was 93.

Life: Ruby was a loving mother and grandmother who fought a good fight, finished her course, and kept the faith. When the bridegroom passed by, she was ready to go.

Preceded in death: Ruby was preceded in death by,

• Spouses: Segal Goad, Dorsey Rosser and Lawton Jeffers;

• Parents: Winnie and Clay Pergram;

• Children: Maxine Sexton and Billy Ray Goad;

• Brothers: Espy Pergram, Chester Pergram, Floyd Pergram and Robert Pergram.

Survivors: Ruby is survived by,

• Daughter: Imogene Flanagin and husband John;

• Grandchildren: Jeremy and Rachel Litton, Chris and Donna Litton, Becky and Jeremy Stephens, and Jennifer Perry;

• Great-grandchildren: Nikki, Sidney, Abbie, Destinee, James, Ethan, Annalise, Bowen and Emmett;

• Great-great-grandchildren: Kyle, Dawson, Oliver and Bonnie;

• Son-in-law: Alvis Sexton;

• Sister-in-law: Florence Pergram;

• Special cousin: Helen Duncan;

• Several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 pm until time of the funeral service at 2 pm with Bro. Jim West officiating. Music will be provided by Felicia and Davis Balker. Committal service will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Litton, Chris Litton, John Flanagin, Jordan West, Jeremy Stephens and Ethan Stephens.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.