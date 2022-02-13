19.7 F
Oneida
Sunday, February 13, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Ruby Jeffers, 93
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Ruby Jeffers, 93

Ruby Elizabeth Jeffers went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. She was 93.

Life: Ruby was a loving mother and grandmother who fought a good fight, finished her course, and kept the faith. When the bridegroom passed by, she was ready to go.

Preceded in death: Ruby was preceded in death by,
• Spouses: Segal Goad, Dorsey Rosser and Lawton Jeffers;
• Parents: Winnie and Clay Pergram;
• Children: Maxine Sexton and Billy Ray Goad;
• Brothers: Espy Pergram, Chester Pergram, Floyd Pergram and Robert Pergram.

Survivors: Ruby is survived by,
• Daughter: Imogene Flanagin and husband John;
• Grandchildren: Jeremy and Rachel Litton, Chris and Donna Litton, Becky and Jeremy Stephens, and Jennifer Perry;
• Great-grandchildren: Nikki, Sidney, Abbie, Destinee, James, Ethan, Annalise, Bowen and Emmett;
• Great-great-grandchildren: Kyle, Dawson, Oliver and Bonnie;
• Son-in-law: Alvis Sexton;
• Sister-in-law: Florence Pergram;
• Special cousin: Helen Duncan;
• Several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 pm until time of the funeral service at 2 pm with Bro. Jim West officiating. Music will be provided by Felicia and Davis Balker. Committal service will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Litton, Chris Litton, John Flanagin, Jordan West, Jeremy Stephens and Ethan Stephens.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Ruby Jeffers, 93

Independent Herald - 0
Ruby Elizabeth Jeffers went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. She was 93. Life: Ruby was a loving mother and grandmother...
Read more
Obituaries

Anthony Smithers, 51

Independent Herald - 0
Anthony Gwyn Smithers, of Dalton, Ga., departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was 51. Life: Anthony was born on May 29, 1970...
Read more
Obituaries

Bill Dobbs, 75

Independent Herald - 0
William Clay “Bill” Dobbs, of Chatsworth, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. He was 75. Life: Born in Scott County on Dec. 5, 1946,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Ding-dong, the witch is dead!

Ben Garrett - 0
“The wicked old witch at last is dead!” If Ol’ Man Winter is the wicked old witch, then the witch does indeed appear to be...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Anthony Smithers, 51

Independent Herald - 0
Anthony Gwyn Smithers, of Dalton, Ga., departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was 51. Life: Anthony was born on May 29, 1970...
Read more
Obituaries

Bill Dobbs, 75

Independent Herald - 0
William Clay “Bill” Dobbs, of Chatsworth, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. He was 75. Life: Born in Scott County on Dec. 5, 1946,...
Read more
Obituaries

Curtis Potter, 93

Independent Herald - 0
Curtis A. Potter, of Greenfield, Ind., passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Hancock Regional Hospital. He was 93. Life: Born on Nov. 27,...
Read more
Obituaries

George Hicks, 82

Independent Herald - 0
George Washington Hicks passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at his Oneida home with his family by his side. He was 82. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Carlus Shoopman, 73

Independent Herald - 0
Carlus Shoopman Jr., of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 73. Life:...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Ruby Jeffers, 93

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ruby Elizabeth Jeffers went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. She was 93. Life: Ruby was a loving mother and grandmother...
Read more

Anthony Smithers, 51

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Anthony Gwyn Smithers, of Dalton, Ga., departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was 51. Life: Anthony was born on May 29, 1970...
Read more

Bill Dobbs, 75

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
William Clay “Bill” Dobbs, of Chatsworth, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. He was 75. Life: Born in Scott County on Dec. 5, 1946,...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands