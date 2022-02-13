Bill Dobbs, 75

William Clay “Bill” Dobbs, of Chatsworth, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. He was 75.

Life: Born in Scott County on Dec. 5, 1946, Bill was the son of McKinley Dobbs Sr. and Magdalene Crowley Dobbs.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Ann Dobbs, and siblings: Mack Dobbs, McKinley Dobbs Jr., Melody Dobbs Jeffers, Maxine Dobbs Haddix and Bonnie Dobbs Jeffers.

Survivors: Bill is survived by,

• Son: Chris Dobbs and wife Mikki;

• Grandchildren: Cheyenne and Sarah Dobbs;

• Brothers: Jim Dobbs and wife Jeri, and Dean Dobbs;

• Sister: Betty Deitsch and husband Frank;

• Sister-in-law: Jo Dobbs;

• Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Services: Friends may visit with the Dobbs family on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in the chapel of Dalton Funeral Home from 12 pm until time of the funeral service at 2 pm.

