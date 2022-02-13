Anthony Smithers, 51

Anthony Gwyn Smithers, of Dalton, Ga., departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was 51.

Life: Anthony was born on May 29, 1970 in Oneida.

Preceded in death: Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melton and Gladys Thomas, and Euel and Comedith Duncan.

Survivors: Anthony is survived by,

• Parents: Arvil and Nona Duncan;

• Sons: Joshua Smithers and Cheianne Chantel, Wyatt Smithers, and Bailey Smithers;

• Daughters: Tiffany Mattox and husband Nicholas, Charlina Miles and husband Nate, and Cheyenne Smithers;

• Brothers: Jason Smithers, and Jacob Smithers and wife Annette;

• Grandchildren: Josiah, Jensen, Zoey, Aubrey, Lillia, Alexander, Charlotte, Jedidiah and Annah;

• Girlfriend: Rhonda Walls.

Services: Friends may visit with the Smithers family on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 11:30 am with Pastor Timothy Brown and Pastor Carlie Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Euel Duncan Cemetery on Lloyd Mountain.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.