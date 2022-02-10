Yes, Morrow was snubbed. But his worth extends far beyond a trophy.

“Snubbed.”

That’s how former Highlander standout Stephen Butts described it Thursday afternoon, after TSSAA released a list of Mr. Basketball finalists that did not include Scott High senior Trey Morrow.

Morrow, who finished as a runner-up for Mr. Basketball as a junior, will not have a second opportunity to compete for the award, which is the highest individual honor presented to Tennessee high school basketball players. When TSSAA trimmed its list of nominees to three, Morrow was not among them.

Instead, the award will come down to Greeneville’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Jackson South Side’s Ericko Sain and Fayette Ware’s JaSteven Walker.

Gillespie also finished as a runner-up last year. Sain and Ware are first-time finalists.

Indeed, it felt like Morrow was snubbed. The Scott High senior is one of five players who have consistently been mentioned as possible finalists for the award, along with the three who were named Thursday and Clinton senior Jackson Garner.

As Morrow’s coach, Jordan Jeffers, pointed out Thursday afternoon, Morrow is statistically the best player in the state.

But it wasn’t altogether surprising that he was omitted from the finalists. Jeffers had confided in recent days that he did not feel that Morrow would be a finalist, and there had been growing speculation that the finalists would be Gillespie, Garner and one of either Sain or Walker, with Garner being selected over Morrow because his Dragon team is currently ranked No. 2 in the state.

Instead, neither of District 4-3A’s standouts made the cut.

“We’re upset, no lies to tell,” Jeffers said. “His stats speak for themselves and that’s exactly how he, his teammates and his coaches want it to be. But I’d be lying if I told you my heart didn’t sink a little today when his name wasn’t on that list.”

The numbers indeed speak for themselves. Morrow is averaging 31 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots per game as a senior, while shooting better than 55% from the field.

That’s not to say that the other finalists don’t have outstanding numbers in their own right, or that they aren’t outstanding players in their own right. They do, and they are.

But you’ll have a hard time convincing anyone in Scott County that Morrow isn’t deserving of being a Mr. Basketball finalist. And that’s for good reason. They’ve watched him play night after night, and they know better than anyone what the senior is capable of, and what he has meant to his team, not just this season but for the past four years.

Morrow’s Highlanders enter the final two nights of the regular season with an overall record of 22-7. That’s more wins than any of the finalists’ teams, but also one more loss than two of the finalists, and five more losses than Sain’s team.

As for the individual numbers, since Mr. Basketball is an individual award, Sain is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game. Walker is averaging 18 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocked shots per game. Gillespie is averaging 28 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals per game.

No doubt about it, those are eye-popping numbers all the way around. But Morrow’s numbers — 31 and 10 — pop a little bit more, especially if you’ve seen the way he can and often does completely take over a game. In a loss to South Doyle on Tuesday, Morrow had 43 of his team’s 66 points. In a 1-point win over Karns four nights earlier, he had 38 of his team’s 59. The list goes on, but those two games illustrate as well as any how the Highlanders’ other 27 games have gone this season.

In other words, not only is Morrow statistically the best player in the state, but it would be hard to make a case that anyone means more to their team than Morrow does.

Some said that Morrow’s “snub,” if that’s what you want to call it, was because Scott High is in a rural community. That seems doubtful at first glance, since two of the three finalists in Class A were Clay County’s Grant Strong — who won the award last year — and Pickett County’s Zach Ammonett. It doesn’t get much more rural than Celina or Byrdstown.

But, at second glance, Class A is, by its very nature, with much smaller schools, a rural classification, with comparatively few urban schools. On the other hand, Class 3A’s finalists come from Jackson, Greeneville and Somerville — the latter of which is a part of the Memphis metropolitan area. So, forgive folks around here if they feel just a little bit ignored by TSSAA.

It’s hard to say that it’s a travesty that Morrow isn’t a Mr. Basketball finalist. Because Sain, Walker and Gillespie can all build solid cases that they deserve it, too. So could Clinton’s Garner. Sure, Morrow is a senior who won’t get another shot at it, but so are Sain, Walker and Gillespie. If any of them hadn’t been finalists, it would’ve been their fans who were crying foul. Go to Clinton today and ask them if they feel Garner, who is also a senior, was snubbed.

But it is absolutely unfortunate, because you can acknowledge that Sain, Walker and Gillespie are all terrific players while also realizing that Morrow was just a little bit better.

In fact, if there was ever a player who deserved to be Mr. Basketball, it’s Trey Morrow. He’s a four-year starter who has been hugely impactful all four years of his career. He’s very likely to finish his career as one of only 23 players in the history of Tennessee high school basketball to score 3,000 points.

Morrow has also been a model player on and off the court. His parents, Kevin and Rebecca Morrow, were good players in their own right — Becky at Scott High and Kevin at McCreary County. They passed on basketball genetics to their son, but they have also instilled something else: character and sportsmanship. In four years, Morrow has never received a technical foul, never been warned by an official, never gotten into a brouhaha with another player. Very, very few players ever go through four years of high school and walk away with the ability to say that. Any official who is regularly assigned to Scott High games will tell you that Morrow is one of the most humble and likable players that they referee.

If this award were about statistics, Morrow deserved it. If this award were about character, Morrow deserved it.

But maybe there’s solace in the fact that Morrow is this community’s Mr. Basketball — regardless of whether he’s a finalist for the actual award, and no matter how this season ends. That might seem like a corny statement, but it’s true. Whenever this journey ends, and there’s only five more games guaranteed, Morrow can walk away knowing that he has inspired young athletes and children throughout this community. I know it’s true because my son is one of them. He’s only four, but you better believe he knows who Trey Morrow is. He walks through the house with his toy microphone, announcing that among the starters is “Number 22, Treeeeeeeeey Morrow!” There’s a schedule poster on our fridge, and it doesn’t matter whose faces wind up being covered by magnets — unless it’s Morrow’s face, and then he is sure to move the magnet.

When his older brother was only a little older than Cooper is now, he similarly looked up to a local player who played the game the right way: Oneida’s Jake Wright. In Toby’s eyes, there was no player like No. 15 for the Indians. (Fast-forward a decade and Toby now plays for the same school where Wright is coaching and teaching the game to the next generation of student-athletes.)

So no matter how corny it is, Trey Morrow can indeed take consolation in the fact that to a bunch of kids that don’t even understand what a Mr. Basketball trophy is all about, he means more than the hardware. These kids aspire to be the next Trey Morrow, and they’ll one day be out on the court themselves. By that time they’ll be too old to admit they want to “be like Trey,” but the example that he has set through not just his achievements but through the way he has conducted himself will be around long after he’s gone.

And that’s worth more than any individual trophy.