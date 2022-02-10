SHS principal offers reassurance after threat

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High School Principal Melissa Rector said Thursday afternoon that an investigation into a threat that was made against students at the school earlier in the week has thus far uncovered no additional information that leads administrators to believe that the threat is “active.”

Rector, speaking to the Scott County Board of Education at its monthly meeting, offered that information as a means of offering reassurance to parents who are concerned about the threat.

An investigation into the threat remains active, involving both the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Rector did not offer many specifics on the threat, only to indicate that it involved multiple students, and both the school and authorities are committed to discovering its origin.

Rector said she was contacted by the Sheriff’s Department Tuesday evening, after the threat was reported to law enforcement by a student and their parent.

“Action began immediately,” Rector said, adding that “a whole lot of work started at that point.”

Rector said that she and her staff were able to identify all of the students who were involved and to contact them and their parents Tuesday night.

“We were able to make sure they knew what was going on and we made arrangements for their child’s safety.”

Although Rector did not offer specifics, the threat apparently named several different students. Those students were not at school on Wednesday.

Rector said Thursday afternoon that the investigation remains active.

“We are taking this very seriously,” she said. “Our goal is to uncover where this came from and where this originated from.” The ultimate goal, Rector indicated, is to prosecute whomever is responsible for the threat.

“Throughout the investigation, at this point, there have been no additional elements of threat that have been uncovered … no active elements,” Rector said. “There is only the initial threat that was made. There’s nothing additional that would lead us to believe that this is active that has been uncovered during this investigation. So that is somewhat reassuring.”

The Sheriff’s Department had an increased law enforcement presence at the school Wednesday morning, and is also keeping at least one officer stationed at the school at all times during the day. Rector applauded the agency’s assistance.

“Scott County Sheriff’s Department has been wonderful working with us and communicating with us,” she said.