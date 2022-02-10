Sarah Keeton Campbell confirmed to Tennessee Supreme Court

NASHVILLE — Sarah Keeton Campbell is officially the newest justice on the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Campbell, who has strong ties to Scott County, was confirmed Thursday during a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly. The state legislature’s stamp of approval was the final step in the appointment process, and Campbell took the oath of office. She was nominated by Gov. Bill Lee on Jan. 12 after being one of three finalists out of 11 applicants recommended by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments.

Campbell fills the vacancy that was created by the passing of Justice Cornelia A. Clark on Sept. 24, 2021. She is Lee’s first Supreme Court appointment, and the second justice to navigate the confirmation process that was enacted in 2016 after Tennessee voters approved a ballot initiative in 2014.

“Sarah has created a truly remarkable and unique career focused almost exclusively on appellate work with a strong passion for public service,” said Chief Justice Roger A. Page. “The court is thrilled to welcome her to the bench as a colleague. She is accomplished and determined, yet humble and personable, and I am sure she will serve the citizens of Tennessee well.”

- Advertisement -

Campbell was born in LaFollette, the daughter of David and Gail Keeton. Her father is originally from Scott County, and is the brother of Mike Keeton and Allan Keeton, both of whom still reside here, along with their families. Another brother, Keith Keeton, lives in Decatur, Ill.

The Keeton are the sons of the late Junior and Delone Keeton of the Tunnel Hill neighborhood.

“My parents and grandparents taught me to work hard, live with integrity and treat everyone with fairness and respect,” Campbell said. “I am proud of my rural East Tennessee roots. The values I learned there shaped who I am today.”

David Keeton moved his family to Rogersville in the 1990s, when Campbell was just beginning middle school. She graduated from Cherokee High School in Rogersville. Her family still resides there, and her brother is a local attorney and municipal judge.

Campbell attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and was recognized as a Torchbearer, which is the university’s highest student honor. She was elected president of the Student Government Association, was chairperson of the Undergraduate Academic Council, and was a founding member of the Baker Scholars Program.

“I did not have any lawyers in my family, but I was always drawn to public service,” Campbell said. “I developed an interest in the law while at UT and decided to attend law school with the aim of using my legal education to improve my community.”

Campbell attended Duke University’s School of Law, where she was managing editor of the Duke Law Journal. She graduated magna cum laude, and also earned a master’s degree in public policy.

During her time at UT, Campbell met her husband, Scott. The couple currently resides in Nashville and have three children. They belong to Christ Presbyterian Church.

Campbell quickly realized the intense legal research, analysis and writing required when cases are appealed after trial or an initial court decision was her niche. After graduating from law school, she secured a federal clerkship with Judge William H. Pryor Jr. on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. That position was followed by a clerkship with Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. on the Supreme Court of the United States. There are approximately 36 U.S. Supreme Court clerkships each year, and obtaining a clerkship is extremely competitive with candidates with the highest credentials from the most prestigious law schools applying.

“My clerkships were formative experiences. I was fortunate to clerk for two of the finest jurists in the country. Those experiences allowed me to refine and strengthen my research and writing skills and gain an appreciation for the limited yet important role of a judge in our constitutional structure,” Campbell said. “I found it very rewarding to work on the complicated legal issues that came before the appellate courts. It was then that I developed an interest in becoming a judge.”

- Advertisement -

After practicing in Washington D.C. at Williams & Connolly, LLP, Campbell felt the time was right to come home to Tennessee. For the past six years, she has worked in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, most recently as the Associate Solicitor General and Special Assistant to the Attorney General. During that time, she has represented her home state in both federal and state appellate courts, handling a wide range of criminal, civil, and constitutional law issues.

“Serving on the Tennessee Supreme Court is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Campbell said. “I thank Gov. Lee for putting his trust in me to serve Tennesseans in this capacity, and I also thank the General Assembly for confirming me to the position. I do not take the task before me lightly. The job of a judge is to decide cases fairly and impartially by applying neutral, objective principles. That is how I will approach each case that comes before me.”