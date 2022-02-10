Hall clarifies stance on Scott High bleacher proposal

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall on Thursday sought to provide clarification for an earlier proposal for new bleachers at Scott High School’s gymnasium, telling the county board of education that he was “a little over-zealous” after getting an estimate back from the company that manufactures the bleachers, and that he should have presented it in a different manner.

As the Independent Herald previously reported, a proposal that would change out bleachers at Scott High and increase capacity by about 350 appears to face an uphill battle before the school board, after several board members indicated concern about the proposed project. At a work shop on Feb. 1, 2nd District board member Carlene Terry said that she would not vote in favor of the project “at this time” if it were placed on the agenda, while 3rd District board member Linda Sharp expressed concern about the need for additional space at Huntsville Elementary School.

Speaking Thursday, Hall told the board that capital outlay projects are typically presented to the board as part of a five-year plan that includes all wish-list items among the district’s various schools.

“We’ve done it for the betterment of each school,” Hall said in describing the development of the outlay project plan. “Believe me, I wish we had the money to complete any project we wanted. (But) we don’t.”

Sharp said Thursday that she was caught off-guard by the proposal, which would cost almost $300,000 and would come from the school’s reserve fund of just under $5 million.

Hall said that he got a little “over-zealous” because he was excited about the numbers that were returned when the school sought a cost estimate for new bleachers, and did not intend to place school board members on the spot.

“I meant nothing but to really try to get it out there in front of us,” Hall said.

Hall said that he will sit down with his staff in the next few weeks to talk about projects that need to be done, and a plan will be formulated from those discussions.

“This project will be on there,” Hall said, referring to the bleachers at SHS.

In essence, Hall’s remarks clarified that the proposal is still on the table, though it was unclear from Thursday’s discussion whether it will muster the support of the board. Sharp again spoke of the need for additional space at Huntsville Elementary, saying she was confident that, if asked, 9 out of 10 parents who have to stand at Scott High basketball games would say the money should go towards a new play room for the 350 students at Huntsville Elementary if it came down to that. Derek Sexton, who represents the 7th District, also said that he considers it a priority to get students out of trailers at Burchfield, which still uses modular classrooms for its pre-kindergarten classes.

Hall pointed out at the Feb. 1 work shop that there needed to be a conversation had with County Commission about larger projects that could run into the millions of dollars, such as expansion projects at Burchfield and Huntsville. Smaller projects, like the SHS bleacher proposal, he said, could be handled internally without the need for additional taxpayer dollars.

At Thursday’s meeting, Hall reiterated that the school system currently has the ability to complete smaller capital outlay projects without requesting additional funding from the county.

“It won’t always be like that,” he said.

The board already has one major project on its plate for 2022: a new gym at Fairview School, which has the smallest and oldest gymnasium of any elementary or middle school in the county. Using covid relief funding, the board has opted to move ahead with that project, pending the return of bids. There has been $3.2 million budgeted for the project, though Fairview Principal Scott Cash told the Independent Herald last week, and reiterated to the board on Thursday, that it appears likely to cost closer to $4 million.