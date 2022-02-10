George Hicks, 82

George Washington Hicks passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at his Oneida home with his family by his side. He was 82.

Life: Born on Feb. 22, 1939, George was a long-time member of Foster Crossroads Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army for three years, from January 1961 to December 1963. He retired from Hartco in 2001 at the age of 62.

Preceded in death: George was preceded in death by,

• Beloved wife of 55 years, Shirlene “Faye” Hicks;

• Parents: Thomas Hicks and Flora Byrd Hicks;

• Brothers: Jackson Hicks, Odis Hicks and Billy Joe Byrd;

• Half-brothers: Wendell Hicks, Junior Hicks and Jimmy Hicks;

• Sisters: Essie Mae Silcox and Anna Strunk.

Survivors: George is survived by,

• Son: George Eric Hicks and wife Edna;

• Grandchildren: Erica Olinger and husband Cody, Latosha Detharidge and husband Anthony, and Shawn Harness;

• Great-grandchildren: Raiden Kayne Olinger, Oakley Sage Olinger, Robin Harness, Maddy Harness and Xavier Noah Harness;

• Brothers: Gillis Willie Hicks and wife Jose, and Earl Hicks and wife Joan;

• Sister: Shirley Massengale and husband Jerry;

• Several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Hicks family on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 pm until time of the funeral service at 1 pm with Bro. David Gibson and Bro. Jeff Boyatt officiating. Music will be provided by the Foster Crossroads Baptist Church choir. Committal service will follow in the Foster Crossroads Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be Curtis Reagan, Troy Boyatt, Anthony Detharidge, Robin Harness, Joy Byrd, Wade Byrd, Ralph Boyatt and Bob Russell Boyatt.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.