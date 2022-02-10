33.2 F
Eye to the Sky: Ding-dong, the witch is dead!

By Ben Garrett

“The wicked old witch at last is dead!”

If Ol’ Man Winter is the wicked old witch, then the witch does indeed appear to be dead — and not a moment too soon, after a January that featured more than 20 inches of snow across most of the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

We’re not completely done with cold weather yet — nor are we completely done with snow chances. But, for all intent and purpose, Winter 2021-2022 is now on life support.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 20° Saturday night with a slight chance of snow, followed by highs in the 30s on Sunday and Monday, but warmer weather will build back in fairly quickly next week. We could be back to 60° by Thursday, and even though another cold front appears set to move through the region next weekend, the next blast of cold air should be relatively short-lived.

The long-range GFS and ECMWF models are showing no appreciable snow accumulations for Tennessee — sans, perhaps, the highest elevations of the mountains — for the next two weeks, which will take us into the end of February.

Astute weather observers know, of course, that big snows can — and sometimes do (Blizzard of ’93, anyone?) — occur in this part of the world during the month of March. And when accumulating snow does occur in March, it usually falls in bunches. But it’s a relatively rare phenomenon, and there is no compelling reason to think that this March is going to be cold any snowy.

In fact, it looks like spring overall favors warmer-than-normal conditions in the eastern U.S., with colder-than-normal conditions relegated to the Pacific Northwest.

What’s going on? First, the Arctic Oscillation. The AO is a measure of atmospheric pressure in the Arctics. When it is negative, it means there is high pressure over the Arctic region, which unlocks the door for cold air to slide southward into the continental United States. When it is positive, it means there is low pressure in the Arctics, which shifts the storm pattern northward and slams the door on cold air escaping into the Lower 48.

The AO is currently climbing into positive territory and is forecast to go strongly positive in the next couple of weeks.

Now, if you’re an astute observer, you might be pointing out that the AO has basically lived in positive territory this winter. You wouldn’t be incorrect. The AO went positive in early January and has pretty much been there ever since — and, yet, we had one of the snowiest Januaries on record here in Scott County. But there’s another teleconnection to consider.

The Pacific North American (PNA) ridge index is a measure of atmospheric ridging in the eastern Pacific. When the PNA is positive, that means there’s high pressure in the eastern Pacific and over the western United States, which often correlates to lower pressure — and colder weather — in the eastern U.S. When the PNA is negative, that means there’s lower pressure in the eastern Pacific, which often correlates to warmer weather in the eastern U.S.

Check out where the PNA has been this winter. It was negative for most of December, when we were torching in the eastern U.S. Then it went positive for the month of January, and helped steer colder air into the eastern U.S. and push the storm track southward. The result was 20 inches of snow in our area.

Now it appears that the Pacific ridging is on the verge of relaxing, as the PNA prepares to move into neutral territory in the next couple of weeks.

Throw in a positive North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), and we have a combination of a +AO/+NAO/-PNA, or at least a neutral PNA, and that’s seldom a good sign for winter weather fans in the Southeast.

Also throw in the fact that the Madden-Julian Oscillation, a measure of storminess in the equatorial region, had been in phases conducive for cold winter weather in our region through the month of January and it is now moving into phases that are not conducive for cold winter weather in our area, and evidence builds that winter is on borrowed time.

On top of that, we’re entering the time of year when winter simply starts to run out of time. The normal temperature in Oneida for today, Feb. 11, is 47°. By the time we get to Feb. 20, the normal temperature in Oneida is 51° and it’s climbing fast.

I’ve been harping on the idea that spring might arrive early this year, and an earlier-than-normal spring would mean an earlier-than-normal threat of severe weather. Right on cue, there are some signs that a severe weather threat could be shaping up for late next week, ahead of the next cold front. That’s a long way out, and much can change between now and then, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

The Bottom Line: We aren’t going to see wall-to-wall warmth. There will still be some periods of cold weather, starting with this weekend, and likely including next weekend as well. It’s even possible that we see snowflakes flying a few more times before the cold air retreats for good. But the threat of disruptive winter storms, which we experienced so much of in January, appears to be in the rearview mirror, with cold air intrusions becoming less common as we transition from February to March.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

