Effler announces intent to seek re-election to D.A.’s office

HUNTSVILLE — 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler on Thursday announced his intention to seek a second term in office, after filing his ballot petition with election commissions in Scott, Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress and Union counties — the five counties that make up the 8th Judicial District.

“Eight years ago I made the commitment to this district to hold offenders accountable and to be a voice for crime victims,” said Effler, who was first elected in 2014.

Effler pointed out that the 8th Judicial District has one of the highest incarceration rates for felony offenders in Tennessee. Specifically, he said, felony drug offenders have been put behind bars for over 1,959 combined years since he took office in September 2014.

Effler also touted the Jared Effler et al v. Purdue Pharma et al litigation against manufacturers of prescription pain pills, which saw the Tennessee Supreme Court issue a landmark decision holding Big Pharma liable when their pills wind up in the illegal drug market. Effler said opioid prescriptions have decreased by 65% across the district.

Effler said that he and his staff have focused on drug rehabilitation as a means to reduce recidivism, pointing out that offenders who complete recovery court have a recidivism rate of only 25%, compared to 70% for those who do not. A total of 171 people have completed recovery court in the 8th District over the past eight years.

Finally, Effler pointed out that his team has filed 565 petitions in Criminal Court to revoke the supervised release of offenders who have refused to pay restitution to victims, resulting in the collection of more than $2.5 million for crime victims. And he praised his office’s Child Support Division, saying they had collected over $65 million in child support over the past eight years.

“That buys a lot of diapers, formula, clothes and school supplies for the children of our district,” he said.

“I believe the most important part of the district attorney and his staff is to be a voice for crime victims,” said Effler, pointing out that he maintains a fully-staffed office in each of the district’s five counties. “You simply cannot serve the people if you aren’t where they need you.

“Being able to serve the people of Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties as their district attorney general has been the honor of my lifetime,” he added. “If the voters of this district allow me to continue to serve, I pledge that I will not rest on the laurels of our past successes but will continue to work hard each and every day to bring peace and dignity to our district.”