Oneida
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Curtis Potter, 93
Obituaries
Curtis Potter, 93

Curtis A. Potter, of Greenfield, Ind., passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Hancock Regional Hospital. He was 93.

Life: Born on Nov. 27, 1928 in Catoosa, Tenn., Curtis was the son of Homer A. Potter Sr. and Alvertia Bishop Potter. He was a 1947 graduate of Huntsville High School. He married Janis Burchfield on Nov. 10, 1948 in Rossville, Ga.

Before retiring in 1982, Curtis was a machine repairman at Allison Transmission for 30 years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, deer hunting, gardening and keeping up with his yard work. He also liked reading and wood-working. He was a member of the United Auto Workers and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by a brother, Homer A. Potter Jr.

Survivors: Curtis is survived by,
• Wife of 73 years, Janis Potter;
• Daughters: Sheila Fox and husband Robert, and Deborah Shippee and husband Gerald;
• Grandchildren: Robin Johnson and husband Sherman, Jeremy Fox and Kim Forrest, Nathan Shippee and wife Tetyana, and Aaron Shippee and wife Annalise;
• Great-grandchildren: Sadie, Carter, Lilliana, Milena and Eliana;
• Sister: Gertrude Dellinger and husband John;
• Several nieces and nephews.

Services: Friends may visit with the Potter family on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield, Ind. from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery in Greenfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made by mail to Suburban Hospice Inc., 801 N. State Street, Greenfield, IN 46140.

Arrangements by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

