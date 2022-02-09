Five exciting new developments for Scott County in 2022

The 2022 calendar year promises to be one of progress in Scott County. There are a number of big projects and new beginnings that are set to come to realization in 2022. Here are a few of the biggest:

1.) County’s first ice cream store

One thing that has all of Scott County talking is the pending opening of the community’s first store dedicated entirely to one thing that everyone loves: ice cream.

Mary Belle’s Ice Cream Shoppe is slated to open this spring — hopefully in April — in the Northtown Plaza complex on Oneida’s north side. It is the latest project of Andy Winstead and Keith Jackson — the faces behind Andy’s Flower Shoppe, which will move out of its current location in the aging shopping center and into the building beside the ice cream shop on the opposite side of the parking lot.

Mary Belle’s will be named after Jackson’s mother.

“There is nothing sweeter than my mom,” Jackson said. “That’s where the name comes from and she says she’s very honored.”

There’s no specific date set for Mary Belle’s opening, but Jackson said he and Winstead are hoping to be open in April. They’ll serve four flavors of soft-serve ice cream, 16 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, along with milkshakes and malts, floats, banana splits, hot fudge cake brownings, “and any kind of toppings we can get our hands on.”

Mary Belle’s will also offer ice cream cakes and will have a party room available for rental.

“That’s just for starters,” Jackson said. “We are so excited.”

Jackson said he and Winstead are creating the business for the community.

“We needed our own building, so this will be a way to give back to the community by creating some jobs for kids and some careers for a few and to help pay for the building,” he said.

An ice cream shop won’t be new for Jackson and Winstead. Winstead managed a TCBY as a teenager, “so he knows all the ends and outs,” Jackson said. And Jackson started in the restaurant business when he was 15, working in it for 13 years. “I know we will have a smooth operation,” he said.

2.) A new apartment complex

Construction is underway on Bear Creek Place, a 64-unit apartment complex in the Bear Creek neighborhood on Oneida’s north side that will be relatively upscale — yet affordable.

Unfortunately, the Independent Herald was unable to catch up with developer Brad Sharp — one of two faces behind the apartment complex, along with David Hayes — before Tuesday’s press deadline, despite a couple of days of phone tag and busy schedules.

Sharp and Hayes are from Jefferson City, and the Bear Creek project is their fourth apartment complex, following similar projects in Chattanooga and Gatlinburg.

The duo’s Chattanooga developments, Alton Place and Cummings Place, are “similar in construction, layout and interior living” they said in a July 2020 letter to Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals.

Bear Creek Place, which is billed as “affordable living,” will include a clubhouse with a workout facility, a pool and a playground area. It will be located near the Bear Creek Sports Complex.

When ground was broken on the apartment complex in November, Sharp and Hayes targeted July 2022 for completing construction. They’ve since ran into several weather delays, Tibbals said Monday, but still feel they can be finished by summer.

Twin K Enterprises was in charge of site preparation work, which has been completed.

3.) Timber Rock Lodge opens

After several long months of planning and preparation, the new owners of the former Jim Barna Log Systems headquarters in north Oneida are on the verge of opening Timber Rock Lodge.

Timber Rock Lodge is a project of the husband-and-wife team of Ralph and Michelle Trieschmann. Michelle has ties to Scott County — she’s part of the Walker clan from Robbins — and she and Ralph have put a lot of long hours into getting Timber Rock Lodge ready since purchasing the property.

Timber Rock is an event venue and boutique inn. Bookings are already being accepted for Spring 2022, and the Trieschmanns say they have scheduled some events for the latter part of March, with others booked throughout the remainder of the year.

“We are currently giving tours for those looking to book our space for weddings, reunions, retreats, etc.,” said Ralph Trieschmann.

The Trieschmanns designed the indoor and outdoor spaces at Timber Rock “to flow together for larger groups, or they can be made more intimate for smaller gatherings,” Trieschmann said. When they’re not being used, those spaces will be available for guests at the inn.

“You’re not just staying in a room at a hotel, you’ve got the entire lodge,” he said. “We’ve even carved out walking trails on the property to explore.”

A reservation system will be live by early March to take online reservations for overnights beginning in April. Each guest room at the lodge features log and stone, and second floor rooms feature open beam wood ceilings. Each room has a private bathroom.

“No two rooms are alike in configuration or decor,” Trieschmann said.

The inn will be able to accommodate up to 29 overnight guests. There are 12 rooms and a two-room suite.

“We are also very excited about the space we’re finishing up in the building for a spa,” Trieschmann said. “We’re excited about this addition not only for our inn guests, but also for folks who are local. We hope to be an asset for the area as a place to host an event and an inn you can recommend to out-of-town family and friends to stay and spend time.”

More details about the lodge’s opening, the treatments that will be offered, and how to make reservations will be forthcoming. In the meantime, Timber Rock has a website — still under construction, but with contact information — at timberrocklodge.com. They’re also on Facebook at @timberrocklodgetn.

4.) A new bank in midtown Oneida

Sometime later this year, First National Bank will open the doors of its new main office in Oneida’s Oak Grove district.

When First National broke ground on the nearly 11,000 sq. ft. facility in April 2021, the targeted completion date was Feb. 1, 2022. That date has come and gone, obviously, and you don’t have to do more than drive by the construction site on Alberta Street or Main Street to see that it’s nowhere close to being complete.

First National’s Sheneka Burchfield said Monday that there’s not a date written in stone for the bank’s construction to be finished, after numerous weather delays. But she said she feels confident in saying it will be sometime in early summer.

Once finished, the new First National building will reshape midtown Oneida. It occupies a nearly three-acre site that was formerly home to the Omedco medical complex and the former Scott Motel. The bank, which was designed by Upland Design Group, will feature entrances on both Alberta Street and Main Street, with a drive-thru, walk-up banking and ATM, and inside loan offices and administrative offices. It is also going to include a community meeting space, complete with a full kitchen, that will allow the bank to host community events.

5.) A new gym for Fairview

It won’t be completed in 2022, of course, but construction could begin on a much-needed and long-awaited new gym for Fairview School.

Not that it’s a done deal. Federal pandemic relief dollars have given the Scott County School System the opportunity to pursue a new gym for Fairview, which has the oldest gym of any of the county’s five elementary or middle schools, and by far the smallest, but seeing the gym actually come to fruition will depend on how construction bids come in amid a crisis that has caused construction costs to skyrocket.

The Scott County Board of Education is expected to vote Thursday to approve the site plan for the new gym — which will be where the current bus ramp is on the northeast side of the school — and that will set the stage for bids to be let on the project.

Fairview Principal Scott Cash is waiting anxiously, and hoping for the best.

“If it comes back too high, we may not be able to do it,” he said.

Cash said $3.2 million has been budgeted for the project, though there are some extra funds available with some costs that were saved elsewhere in the school system. He expects the actual cost of the project to be closer to $4 million, but if bids come back much over the $4 million mark, that’s when it’s going to start getting too close for comfort. “Anything above that, I’d be leery we might not have the money to do it,” he said.

Cash said that once bids come back and are awarded, the architect expects construction to take 14 to 16 months. That means it could be Fall 2023 before the gym is actually in use — perhaps just in time for the 2023-2024 basketball season. That might seem like a long way out, but all projects have to start somewhere.

As for the gym’s design, Cash said it will be a cross between Huntsville’s gym and Winfield’s gym. If and when the new gym becomes reality, the existing gym will continue to be used as a gym for P.E. and other purposes.