Thursday, February 10, 2022
Covid’s omicron surge appears to have finally leveled off in Scott County, and is in decline across Tennessee

By Independent Herald
The number of active Covid-19 cases dropped slightly in Scott County over the past week, from 1,016 to 1,004. The total number of new cases was up, with more than 600 cases reported in a 7-day period, but 251 of those were reported in one day, indicating a possible data backlog that was reported all at once. Statewide, the average number of daily covid cases is rapidly declining, while hospitalizations are also declining in East Tennessee and across the state as a whole.

All available data indicates that the peak of the omicron surge is past in Tennessee.

That doesn’t mean that Covid-19 isn’t still widespread in the Volunteer State; quite the opposite, in fact. There remains, for example, more than 1,000 active cases of the virus in Scott County — which means that around 1 in 20 Scott Countians are sick with covid for a second consecutive week.

But the daily number of cases is dropping statewide, and appears to have finally leveled off in Scott County.

For the week just ended, the TN Dept. of Health reported 624 cases of Covid-19 in Scott County. That’s actually up from 556 the previous week, but 251 of those cases were reported on one day — Feb. 3 — which is more than double any other daily case count in Scott County since the pandemic began. That would indicate a backlog of cases were reported in one day.

The number of active cases in Scott County actually dropped slightly over the course of the week, from 1,016 to 1,004. In other words, the number of cases in Scott County has finally plateaued, which means it’s likely a matter of time before the prevalence of the virus begins to decline here.

Statewide, that decline has already begun. There were an average of 10,264 new cases of covid reported per day last week, down from almost 14,000 per day the previous week, which was down from just over 16,000 per day the week before that.

The number of hospitalizations is also declining. While there were 2,927 people hospitalized as of Saturday, that number dropped by an average of 51 patients per day over the course of the week.

Testing positivity, while still high, also continues to decline. It was 32% for the week.

Hospitalizations are down in East Tennessee, too. In the region’s 19 hospitals, which consists of Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County, the number of covid hospitalizations peaked at 704 on Jan. 31, and was down significantly to 609 as of Saturday. There were a few more ICU beds available than there were a week before, and the utilization of available ventilators dipped below 50%.

Not all the news was positive. The Dept. of Health reported two additional covid-related deaths in Scott County, bringing the total to 201 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

