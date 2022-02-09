Basketball: Scott High cruises past South Doyle for 8th win in 9 tries

KNOXVILLE — Several Scott High starters are playing their best basketball of the season, and the Lady Highlanders appear to be peaking at the right time as the District 4-3A tournament looms near.

Scott won for the eighth time in nine games in south Knoxville on Tuesday (Feb. 8), defeating South Doyle 52-36 in a game that was every bit as lopsided as the final score suggested.

Jalin Young had 13 points to lead three Lady Highlanders in double figures. Brittany Morrow added 11 and Julie Lewallen finished with 10.

It was a second consecutive game that Lewallen, one of the Lady Highlanders’ two seniors, scored in double-figures. And it marked the second time in three games that Morrow, who is only a freshman but has been on a tear in the last 10 days, had a double-double. She also added 10 rebounds. She narrowly missed having three consecutive double-doubles, after pulling down eight rebounds on Monday.

But perhaps the most important part of the game for Scott High was its defense. The Lady Highlanders completely shut down South Doyle star Terrayna Griffin in the first half. The Cherokee senior, who has already signed with Lander College, finished with 14 to lead her team in scoring, but did not have a single point in the first half.

In the meantime, the Lady Highlanders built a 29-15 lead at halftime, and were up 44-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Morrow and Young each had five points in the first quarter, while the scoring was evenly distributed among five players in the second quarter.

Julie Lawson knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter, while Lewallen scored five more, to help the Lady Highlanders overcome five points by Griffin.

The fourth quarter saw Griffin score nine, but the Lady Highlanders were able to hold on, despite some sloppy basketball.

Lewallen and Young each had eight rebounds. Young also had four assists.

SCOTT (52): Young 13, Morrow 11, Lewallen 10, Lawson 9, R. Price 4, Terry 3, Jeffers 2.

SOUTH DOYLE (36): Griffin 14, Wade 7, Conkin 6, Burgess 3, Wilkerson 3, Goddard 3.

Scott 57, Wartburg 35

HUNTSVILLE — Scott/Wartburg games tend to be close.

In fact, the last two had come down to the wire.

But that would not be the case Monday (Feb. 7), as the Lady Highlanders dominated the Bulldogs for a 57-35 home win.

Brittany Morrow was a big part of the reason why. The freshman had 16 points and eight rebounds, knocking down two 3-point shots and scoring 12 points in the second quarter as the Lady Highlanders went on a 19-8 run to build a 14-point halftime lead.

The second quarter has been magical for Scott High all season. The Lady Highlanders routinely overcome deficits and open leads in the second period. And Monday’s game was no exception, with Morrow powering the run to blow open the game.

Elizabeth Keathley was the only Wartburg player in double figures. She finished with 11 points.

Scott High’s Julie Lewallen had 10. Nine different players scored for the Lady Highlanders, who shot a season-high 38% as a team.

Zoey Terry finished with a team-high nine rebounds.

SCOTT (57): Morrow 16, Lewallen 10, Jeffers 7, Young 7, Lawson 6, Duncan 5, Terry 2, Garrett 2, Hutson 2.

WARTBURG (35): Keathley 11, Davis 7, Shaddon 5, Monroe 3, Crouch 3, Williams 2, Armes 1.