Basketball: Oneida survives overtime thriller after Sunbright's furious rally
Basketball: Oneida survives overtime thriller after Sunbright’s furious rally

Zeb Spradlin scores two of his 13 points during Oneida's win over Sunbright at OHS Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

For the second time this season, Sunbright found itself down double-digits to start the fourth quarter against Oneida. And for the second time this season, the Tigers didn’t flinch.

Sunbright, which has been a surprising team in District 3-A under first-year head coach Kevon Honeycutt, a Scott County native, trailed 18-0 at home to start the first meeting between the two schools, and trailed by 11 as the fourth quarter began before making a game of it late but coming up short.

In the rematch at Oneida on Tuesday (Feb. 8), the Tigers again trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter, but this time they battled all the way back to force overtime, before Oneida eventually prevailed, 64-53.

The difference between the first game and the second game was the first three quarters. In the first one, Oneida led 18-0 in the first quarter, and by 15 points at halftime.

In the rematch, Sunbright trailed by just two in the first quarter, and led 22-20 at halftime.

The game remained close through the third quarter, and was tied, 34-34, going into the fourth.

But then Oneida went on a 12-1 run to build a 46-35 lead, before Sunbright charged back from a double-digit deficit in the final 2:15 of regulation.

First Zeb Spradlin scored. The junior finished with 13 points, and had a big second half.

A Landon Limburg 3-pointer and a Jacob Perry bucket pushed it to a 41-35 lead, before Spradlin scored back-to-back buckets to push it to a 10-point lead, 45-35. A Rylin Duncan free throw completed the run.

Then Sunbright began its charge in the final 3:09. First, a Jonah Freels free throw. Then a Cole Branstetter 3-pointer. Then a Grant Sexton 3-pointer. Then back-to-back 3-pointers by Colton Nitzschke, and it was suddenly anybody’s ballgame.

Nitzschke missed a 3-pointer from the corner, but was fouled, and knocked down two 3-pointers to make it a one-point game. Mason Keeton then made two free throws of his own.

Down 53-50, Sunbright got a 3-pointer from the corner by Freels to tie the game as the horn sounded, forcing overtime.

But the Tigers appeared to use up all of their magic in the furious rally in the final 120 seconds of regulation, as Oneida went on an 11-0 run in overtime to put the game away.

ONEIDA (64): M. Keeton 17, Spradlin 13, Perry 10, Duncan 9, Limburg 8, Brawner 6, Rector 1.

SUNBRIGHT (53): Branstetter 16, Freels 12, Nitzchke 10, Sexton 8, Ward 5, Rogers 2.

