Basketball: Morrow vs. Cates was a prize-fight, but South Doyle prevails

KNOXVILLE — Back and forth they went Tuesday (Feb. 8), like two heavyweight prize fighters. First South Doyle junior Tai Cates would knock down a 3-point jumper. Then Scott senior Trey Morrow would penetrate and find a way to score.

Cherokees coach Ryan Ross protested relentlessly throughout the game, throwing his hands up in frustration to the three-man officiating crew and asking for an offensive foul nearly every time Morrow managed to knife through his defense for two more points — finally going ballistic and drawing a technical foul in the fourth quarter, but all for naught as the officials refused to budge with their calls.

For Cates, it wasn’t that complicated. It didn’t matter whether a defender had a hand in his face or forced him to launch from several feet behind the 3-point line, he simply could not miss.

By the final horn, Morrow had slightly bested his counterpart from South Doyle. The Highlanders’ Mr. Basketball candidate had 43 points to 42 for the Alcoa transfer who was not in uniform for the Cherokees the last time the two teams met.

But it was Cates who got the ultimate triumph, as his South Doyle team escaped with a 70-66 win.

Ultimately, the game came down to free throws. After the two teams went back and forth, exchanging the lead numerous times, Scott missed a layup on an opportunity to tie the game at 63. From there, South Doyle grabbed the rebound and simply let Cates make free throws. He was 6 of 7 for the game.

South Doyle started strong, and Scott was down 9-0 before the game had hardly gotten started. But the Highlanders quickly surged back, with Morrow scoring 16 points in the second quarter alone to power a 20-11 run by the Highlanders that saw them take a 35-29 lead to the half. Morrow’s best shot was a buzzer-beater from the back court to end the half.

Cates had four 3-pointers and 14 points in the first half, but simply got better as the game went along. He had 10 points in the third quarter, then knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead his team across the finish line.

Morrow scored 15 in the fourth quarter himself, and Scott Jeffers added five in the final period.

Ultimately, though, South Doyle’s supporting cast was slightly better than Scott High’s on a night that was all about two superstars showing out.

Morrow had 12 rebounds for his 18th double-double of the season. Jeffers had five rebounds, and Dalton Prewitt had four assists.

SCOTT (70): Morrow 43, West 10, Jeffers 5, Brumett 3, Babb 3, Prewitt 2.

SOUTH DOYLE (66): Cates 42, Rauton 10, Newton 9, Brang 5, Webster 2, Gary 2.

Scott 92, Wartburg 61

HUNTSVILLE — Trey Morrow could’ve scored 50 if he had wanted to. The Highlanders could’ve scored 150.

It was that kind of night for Scott High on Monday (Feb. 7), as the Highlanders closed out the home portion of their regular season schedule. Morrow scored 10 first quarter points and the Highlanders put up 35 as a team. It was a 20-point game before Wartburg got on the board, and it was a 35-9 lead by the time the first quarter ended, with Scott coach Jordan Jeffers going deep into his bench even in the first eight minutes.

Scott put up 60 in the first half and appeared to be on its way to its first 100-point single-game outing since the 1990s. But getting everyone plenty of playing time and a running clock in the fourth quarter ultimately prevented that, as the Highlanders coasted to a 92-61 win.

Morrow finished with 26 points, while Luke West had five 3-pointers and finished with 23. Scott Jeffers had 12.

Wartburg’s Tanner Johnson, the District 3-A Player of the Year, had 16 to lead the Bulldogs.

The second and third quarters were played close to evenly, with the Highlanders leading 60-29 at halftime and 83-47 going into the fourth quarter.

It was the first quarter that set the tone. Everything was falling for the Highlanders in the opening period. Four different players hit 3-point shots, with West scoring two, while Dalton Prewitt, Toby Garrett and Grey Todd each knocked down 3-pointers as well.

West had eight points in the second quarter, while West had six. In the third, Morrow had nine while West had eight to lead the charge.

Morrow had a team-high seven rebounds, and also finished with five assists. Brayden Brumett had seven assists, while Jeffers had four assists.

SCOTT (92): Morrow 26, West 23, Jeffers 12, Todd 9, Garrett 8, Prewitt 6, Woodward 6, Bodwell 2.

WARTBURG (61): Johnson 15, Branstetter 11, C. Quinney 7, L. Quinney 6, Swint 5, Heinze 4, Thomas 4, Jones 3, Blalock 2, Vespie 1.