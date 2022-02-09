Basketball: Lady Indians get defensive in win over district-leading Sunbright

Sunbright was anointed the best team in District 3-A before the 2021-2022 season had begun.

That was fair; the Tigers feature a senior-laden, talented basketball team. But Oneida coach Marv West has been adamant all along that his team can compete with Sunbright. And after taking the Tigers to overtime in a Christmas tournament game at OHS Gymnasium, West’s Lady Indians closed the deal on Tuesday (Feb. 8), earning a 44-35 win in a low-scoring, defensive struggle.

Oneida did more than just pick up a win for pride over the Tigers. The loss bounced Sunbright, which had been unbeaten in district play just a week earlier, from the top spot in the district. That means the Lady Indians and the Tigers will rematch in the semifinals of the District 3-A tournament in Wartburg next week.

Nobody was happier with Tuesday’s result than Ronnie Wilson, whose Coalfield team vaulted to the top spot in the district standings after Sunbright’s loss. The Yellow Jackets had defeated the Tigers less than a week earlier.

Tuesday’s game started exactly like Sunbright coach Rusty Yaden would have drawn it up. The Tigers were firing on all cylinders on offense, with six different players scoring points, and completely shut down Oneida on defense.

The Lady Indians had just two field goals in the first quarter, and trailed 17-6.

But after that, Sunbright went cold — bitterly, terribly cold.

Sunbright, in fact, did not score a field goal in the entire second quarter, and had only one point, as Oneida surged back to tie the game at 18 going into the intermission.

The third quarter wasn’t much better. Ashlin Trent and Lindsey Brown scored points, but Oneida went ahead 26-24 despite being cold itself.

Then came the fourth quarter, and a knock-out blow from the Lady Indians. Kelsey Pike, who finished with a game-high 18 points, had two 3-pointers and eight points. Sophomore Ali Smith went 4 of 4 from the free throw line and had six points. And Raylie Bush had four points, as the Lady Indians went on an 18-11 run to put the game away.

No Sunbright player scored in double figures; Brown, Casie Newport and Holly Nitzschke were the closest, each scoring seven.

And Oneida sent a warning shot over the heads of the rest of the district: Don’t count out the team that has won the last two district tournaments.

A key part of Oneida’s win: The Lady Indians forced Sunbright into 22 turnovers. Oneida also shot its free throws better, finishing 13 of 16 to Sunbright’s 8 of 15.

The Tigers were without key bench player Alley Shannon, who is out with a knee injury and could miss the remainder of the season.

ONEIDA (44): Pike 18, Smith 9, Bush 7, Terry 5, C. Keeton 4, Elmore 1.

SUNBRIGHT (35): Newport 7, Nitzschke 7, Brown 7, Northrup 6, Ad. Shannon 4, Trent 4.