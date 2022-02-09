40.2 F
Oneida
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
type here...
Sports Oneida Basketball: Lady Indians get defensive in win over district-leading Sunbright
SportsOneida

Basketball: Lady Indians get defensive in win over district-leading Sunbright

Oneida's Ali Smith and Faith Cross share a moment after the Lady Indians' 44-35 win over Sunbright at OHS Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Sunbright was anointed the best team in District 3-A before the 2021-2022 season had begun. That was fair; the Tigers feature a senior-laden, talented basketball team. But Oneida coach Marv West has been adamant all along that his team can compete with Sunbright. And after taking the Tigers to overtime in a Christmas tournament game […]

Sunbright was anointed the best team in District 3-A before the 2021-2022 season had begun.

That was fair; the Tigers feature a senior-laden, talented basketball team. But Oneida coach Marv West has been adamant all along that his team can compete with Sunbright. And after taking the Tigers to overtime in a Christmas tournament game at OHS Gymnasium, West’s Lady Indians closed the deal on Tuesday (Feb. 8), earning a 44-35 win in a low-scoring, defensive struggle.

Oneida did more than just pick up a win for pride over the Tigers. The loss bounced Sunbright, which had been unbeaten in district play just a week earlier, from the top spot in the district. That means the Lady Indians and the Tigers will rematch in the semifinals of the District 3-A tournament in Wartburg next week.

Nobody was happier with Tuesday’s result than Ronnie Wilson, whose Coalfield team vaulted to the top spot in the district standings after Sunbright’s loss. The Yellow Jackets had defeated the Tigers less than a week earlier.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s game started exactly like Sunbright coach Rusty Yaden would have drawn it up. The Tigers were firing on all cylinders on offense, with six different players scoring points, and completely shut down Oneida on defense.

The Lady Indians had just two field goals in the first quarter, and trailed 17-6.

But after that, Sunbright went cold — bitterly, terribly cold.

Sunbright, in fact, did not score a field goal in the entire second quarter, and had only one point, as Oneida surged back to tie the game at 18 going into the intermission.

The third quarter wasn’t much better. Ashlin Trent and Lindsey Brown scored points, but Oneida went ahead 26-24 despite being cold itself.

Then came the fourth quarter, and a knock-out blow from the Lady Indians. Kelsey Pike, who finished with a game-high 18 points, had two 3-pointers and eight points. Sophomore Ali Smith went 4 of 4 from the free throw line and had six points. And Raylie Bush had four points, as the Lady Indians went on an 18-11 run to put the game away.

No Sunbright player scored in double figures; Brown, Casie Newport and Holly Nitzschke were the closest, each scoring seven.

And Oneida sent a warning shot over the heads of the rest of the district: Don’t count out the team that has won the last two district tournaments.

A key part of Oneida’s win: The Lady Indians forced Sunbright into 22 turnovers. Oneida also shot its free throws better, finishing 13 of 16 to Sunbright’s 8 of 15.

The Tigers were without key bench player Alley Shannon, who is out with a knee injury and could miss the remainder of the season.

- Advertisement -

ONEIDA (44): Pike 18, Smith 9, Bush 7, Terry 5, C. Keeton 4, Elmore 1.

SUNBRIGHT (35): Newport 7, Nitzschke 7, Brown 7, Northrup 6, Ad. Shannon 4, Trent 4.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida survives overtime thriller after Sunbright’s furious rally

Independent Herald - 0
For the second time this season, Sunbright found itself down double-digits to start the fourth quarter against Oneida. And for the second time this...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians get defensive in win over district-leading Sunbright

Independent Herald - 0
Sunbright was anointed the best team in District 3-A before the 2021-2022 season had begun. That was fair; the Tigers feature a senior-laden, talented basketball...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott High cruises past South Doyle for 8th win in 9 tries

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Several Scott High starters are playing their best basketball of the season, and the Lady Highlanders appear to be peaking at the...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Morrow vs. Cates was a prize-fight, but South Doyle prevails

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Back and forth they went Tuesday (Feb. 8), like two heavyweight prize fighters. First South Doyle junior Tai Cates would knock down...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians complete season sweep of Wartburg with buzzer-beating win

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — Oneida moved close to securing at least a third-place finish in District 3-A with a 48-46 win here Friday. The Lady Indians...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians roll, even without Pike, scoring big win over Jellico

IH Sports Network - 0
Oneida did not have Kelsey Pike available for Tuesday’s (Feb. 1) game against Jellico. The all-state junior continues to nurse a nagging ankle injury....
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians pick up key district win against Wartburg

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida stayed in position to capture either the second or third seed in District 3-A by defeating Wartburg 47-40 in a key district battle...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians fall to Coalfield

Independent Herald - 0
For a half, all went according to script. Behind 14 first half points from Kelsey Pike, Oneida led Coalfield 23-20 at the half on Tuesday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Basketball: Oneida survives overtime thriller after Sunbright’s furious rally

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
For the second time this season, Sunbright found itself down double-digits to start the fourth quarter against Oneida. And for the second time this...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Indians get defensive in win over district-leading Sunbright

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Sunbright was anointed the best team in District 3-A before the 2021-2022 season had begun. That was fair; the Tigers feature a senior-laden, talented basketball...
Read more

Basketball: Scott High cruises past South Doyle for 8th win in 9 tries

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Several Scott High starters are playing their best basketball of the season, and the Lady Highlanders appear to be peaking at the...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands