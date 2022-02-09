All-district teams named in District 3-A

Oneida’s Kelsey Pike was the District 3-A girls player of the year for a second consecutive season, while Oneida’s Jacob King was the District 3-A boys coach of the year.
Those were among the results of the district’s coaches’ meeting on Wednesday (Feb. 9).
The complete District 3-A girls team:
Coach of the Year: Ronnie Wilson (Coalfield)
Player of the Year: Kelsey Pike (Oneida)
All-District 1st Team:
Olivia Davis (Wartburg)
Alexis Morrison (Coalfield)
Alexis Northrup (Sunbright)
Kadence Jackson (Coalfield)
Gabby Lowe (Coalfield)
All-District 2nd Team:
Evie Ayne Williams (Wartburg)
Lindsey Brown (Sunbright)
Raylie Bush (Oneida)
Calie Newport (Sunbright)
Faith Cross (Oneida)
Emily Bias (Oliver Springs)
The complete District 3-A boys team:
Coach of the Year: Jacob King (Oneida)
Player of the Year: Tanner Johnson (Wartburg)
All-District Team:
Mason Keeton (Oneida)
Keaton McDonald (Oliver Springs)
Javen Barger (Oliver Springs)
Jonah Freels (Sunbright)
Jacob Perry (Oneida)
Brayden Burgess (Coalfield)
Tanner Melton (Oliver Springs)
Rylin Duncan (Oneida)
Colton Nitzschke (Sunbright)
Honorable Mention:
Zeb Spradlin (Oneida)
Landon Limburg (Oneida)
Hayden Brawner (Oneida)
Levi Mullins (Coalfield)
Colton Branstetter (Wartburg)
Caden Rector (Oneida)
Kane Gouge (Oliver Springs)
Bryson Marler (Oliver Springs)
Nathan Ward (Sunbright)
Tanner Branstetter (Sunbright)
Elijah Hines (Coalfield)
Landon Lowe (Coalfield)