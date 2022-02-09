37.1 F
Oneida
Thursday, February 10, 2022
type here...
Sports All-district teams named in District 3-A
Sports

All-district teams named in District 3-A

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Oneida’s Kelsey Pike was the District 3-A girls player of the year for a second consecutive season, while Oneida’s Jacob King was the District 3-A boys coach of the year. Those were among the results of the district’s coaches’ meeting on Wednesday (Feb. 9). The complete District 3-A girls team: Coach of the Year: Ronnie […]

Oneida’s Kelsey Pike was the District 3-A girls player of the year for a second consecutive season, while Oneida’s Jacob King was the District 3-A boys coach of the year.

Those were among the results of the district’s coaches’ meeting on Wednesday (Feb. 9).

The complete District 3-A girls team:

Coach of the Year: Ronnie Wilson (Coalfield)
Player of the Year: Kelsey Pike (Oneida)

- Advertisement -

All-District 1st Team:
Olivia Davis (Wartburg)
Alexis Morrison (Coalfield)
Alexis Northrup (Sunbright)
Kadence Jackson (Coalfield)
Gabby Lowe (Coalfield)

All-District 2nd Team:
Evie Ayne Williams (Wartburg)
Lindsey Brown (Sunbright)
Raylie Bush (Oneida)
Calie Newport (Sunbright)
Faith Cross (Oneida)
Emily Bias (Oliver Springs)

The complete District 3-A boys team:

Coach of the Year: Jacob King (Oneida)
Player of the Year: Tanner Johnson (Wartburg)

All-District Team:
Mason Keeton (Oneida)
Keaton McDonald (Oliver Springs)
Javen Barger (Oliver Springs)
Jonah Freels (Sunbright)
Jacob Perry (Oneida)
Brayden Burgess (Coalfield)
Tanner Melton (Oliver Springs)
Rylin Duncan (Oneida)
Colton Nitzschke (Sunbright)

Honorable Mention:
Zeb Spradlin (Oneida)
Landon Limburg (Oneida)
Hayden Brawner (Oneida)
Levi Mullins (Coalfield)
Colton Branstetter (Wartburg)
Caden Rector (Oneida)
Kane Gouge (Oliver Springs)
Bryson Marler (Oliver Springs)
Nathan Ward (Sunbright)
Tanner Branstetter (Sunbright)
Elijah Hines (Coalfield)
Landon Lowe (Coalfield)

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Sports

All-district teams named in District 3-A

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida's Kelsey Pike was the District 3-A girls player of the year for a second consecutive season, while Oneida's Jacob King was the District...
Read more
Local News

Covid’s omicron surge appears to have finally leveled off in Scott County, and is in decline across Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active Covid-19 cases dropped slightly in Scott County over the past week, from 1,016 to 1,004. The total number of new cases was up, with more than 600 cases reported in a 7-day period, but 251 of those were reported in one day, indicating a possible data backlog that was reported all at once. Statewide, the average number of daily covid cases is rapidly declining, while hospitalizations are also declining in East Tennessee and across the state as a whole.
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida survives overtime thriller after Sunbright’s furious rally

Independent Herald - 0
For the second time this season, Sunbright found itself down double-digits to start the fourth quarter against Oneida. And for the second time this...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians get defensive in win over district-leading Sunbright

Independent Herald - 0
Sunbright was anointed the best team in District 3-A before the 2021-2022 season had begun. That was fair; the Tigers feature a senior-laden, talented basketball...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Sports

All-district teams named in District 3-A

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida's Kelsey Pike was the District 3-A girls player of the year for a second consecutive season, while Oneida's Jacob King was the District...
Read more
Local News

Covid’s omicron surge appears to have finally leveled off in Scott County, and is in decline across Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active Covid-19 cases dropped slightly in Scott County over the past week, from 1,016 to 1,004. The total number of new cases was up, with more than 600 cases reported in a 7-day period, but 251 of those were reported in one day, indicating a possible data backlog that was reported all at once. Statewide, the average number of daily covid cases is rapidly declining, while hospitalizations are also declining in East Tennessee and across the state as a whole.
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida survives overtime thriller after Sunbright’s furious rally

Independent Herald - 0
For the second time this season, Sunbright found itself down double-digits to start the fourth quarter against Oneida. And for the second time this...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians get defensive in win over district-leading Sunbright

Independent Herald - 0
Sunbright was anointed the best team in District 3-A before the 2021-2022 season had begun. That was fair; the Tigers feature a senior-laden, talented basketball...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

All-district teams named in District 3-A

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Oneida's Kelsey Pike was the District 3-A girls player of the year for a second consecutive season, while Oneida's Jacob King was the District...
Read more

Covid’s omicron surge appears to have finally leveled off in Scott County, and is in decline across Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active Covid-19 cases dropped slightly in Scott County over the past week, from 1,016 to 1,004. The total number of new cases was up, with more than 600 cases reported in a 7-day period, but 251 of those were reported in one day, indicating a possible data backlog that was reported all at once. Statewide, the average number of daily covid cases is rapidly declining, while hospitalizations are also declining in East Tennessee and across the state as a whole.
Read more

Basketball: Oneida survives overtime thriller after Sunbright’s furious rally

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
For the second time this season, Sunbright found itself down double-digits to start the fourth quarter against Oneida. And for the second time this...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands