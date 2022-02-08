28.7 F
Oneida
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Update: Potential for Valentines Day snowstorm fades
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Update: Potential for Valentines Day snowstorm fades

By Ben Garrett

A few days ago, I wrote about the potential for a Super Bowl Sunday/Valentines Day snowstorm to impact East Tennessee.

So where do things stand?

The storm signals are still there. But confidence in this becoming a bonafide winter storm for any area west of the Appalachian Mountains is really, really low.

Here’s the setup:

Absolutely gorgeous late-winter weather will continue this week, with highs slowly climbing and even approaching 60° on Friday.

Finally, the pleasant weather comes to an end over the weekend, as a cold front digs southward and brings with it an opportunity for a little rain, followed by colder temperatures.

This setup favors a low pressure system developing somewhere to our southeast. The question is where. And that’s something models are really struggling with right now. The GFS waffles back and forth between having a low pressure system that dumps several inches of snow across much of East Tennessee, and a look that takes the storm well off the coast … or not having a surface low pressure system ever develop at all.

Both the GFS and its European counterpart, the ECMWF, have shown appreciable snowfall for the northern Cumberland Plateau and the rest of East Tennessee at times, but they’re hardly consistent with this feature. At this point, it seems safe to say that if a southerly surface low does develop, it will be far enough out into the Atlantic that we aren’t going to see significant snow here in East Tennessee.

The current National Weather Service forecast has a 20% chance of rain changing to snow Saturday night, with a low of 24° and a high of 37° on Sunday.

So, as of now, it looks like a quick blast of cold air this weekend, but nothing more than that. And the window of opportunity for winter storms is quickly sliding shut right now. That’s a blog post for another day…

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Update: Potential for Valentines Day snowstorm fades

Ben Garrett - 0
A few days ago, I wrote about the potential for a Super Bowl Sunday/Valentines Day snowstorm to impact East Tennessee. So where do things stand? The...
Read more
Election 2022

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more
Election 2022

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more
Election 2022

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Snow threat could be taking shape for Valentines Day

Ben Garrett - 0
If Scott County is to see another snow storm this winter, it might very well happen on Valentines Day. One of the snowiest Januaries on...
Read more
Local News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties for light freezing rain early Friday morning. The advisory,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: If freezing rain occurs Thursday night, it should be very light

Ben Garrett - 0
As I type this, it’s 12:30 a.m., and a winter storm is unfolding to our west. Over the next 24 hours, this storm will...
Read more
Local News

Weather warnings, advisories creep closer

Independent Herald - 0
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect as nearby as Somerset, Ky., and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued as close by as...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A glancing blow from Ol’ Man Winter later this week

Ben Garrett - 0
A blockbuster winter storm is likely to bring significant accumulations of ice, sleet and snow to portions of the Mid-South and the Midwest later...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Update: Potential for Valentines Day snowstorm fades

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
A few days ago, I wrote about the potential for a Super Bowl Sunday/Valentines Day snowstorm to impact East Tennessee. So where do things stand? The...
Read more

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands