Update: Potential for Valentines Day snowstorm fades

A few days ago, I wrote about the potential for a Super Bowl Sunday/Valentines Day snowstorm to impact East Tennessee.

So where do things stand?

The storm signals are still there. But confidence in this becoming a bonafide winter storm for any area west of the Appalachian Mountains is really, really low.

Here’s the setup:

Absolutely gorgeous late-winter weather will continue this week, with highs slowly climbing and even approaching 60° on Friday.

Finally, the pleasant weather comes to an end over the weekend, as a cold front digs southward and brings with it an opportunity for a little rain, followed by colder temperatures.

This setup favors a low pressure system developing somewhere to our southeast. The question is where. And that’s something models are really struggling with right now. The GFS waffles back and forth between having a low pressure system that dumps several inches of snow across much of East Tennessee, and a look that takes the storm well off the coast … or not having a surface low pressure system ever develop at all.

Both the GFS and its European counterpart, the ECMWF, have shown appreciable snowfall for the northern Cumberland Plateau and the rest of East Tennessee at times, but they’re hardly consistent with this feature. At this point, it seems safe to say that if a southerly surface low does develop, it will be far enough out into the Atlantic that we aren’t going to see significant snow here in East Tennessee.

The current National Weather Service forecast has a 20% chance of rain changing to snow Saturday night, with a low of 24° and a high of 37° on Sunday.

So, as of now, it looks like a quick blast of cold air this weekend, but nothing more than that. And the window of opportunity for winter storms is quickly sliding shut right now. That’s a blog post for another day…