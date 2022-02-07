Tennessee high schools will be required to play Thursday night game

MURFREESBORO — All Tennessee high schools will be required to play a Thursday night game during the 2022 football season, the TSSAA Board of Control decided Monday.

The move comes about due to a struggle by TSSAA to place the required number of officials at each game. The officiating shortage is part of a discussion that has lasted for several years.

On Monday, the Board of Control voted to allow TSSAA to decide on about 20 games each week that will be moved to Thursday, which the organization feels will allow it to appropriately place officials for each game.

The decision means that TSSAA will reschedule no more than one game for each school. The TSSAA will determine which game must be played on Thursday, though the schools can appeal that decision.

The Board of Control’s plan will apply only to the 2022 season, and schools will be informed by mid March which of their games will be moved. The Board of Control will consider a permanent football scheduling proposal from TSSAA when it next meets.

The Board of Control also heard discussion on amending the mercy rule for football and basketball, and will consider potential changes in June.

Also on Monday, the Board of Control denied a request to amend its rule requiring radio stations to broadcast at least 51% of a team’s regular season games before being eligible to broadcast state tournament events involving that team.