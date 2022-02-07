24.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...
Sports Tennessee high schools will be required to play Thursday night game
Sports

Tennessee high schools will be required to play Thursday night game

By Independent Herald
Updated:

MURFREESBORO — All Tennessee high schools will be required to play a Thursday night game during the 2022 football season, the TSSAA Board of Control decided Monday. The move comes about due to a struggle by TSSAA to place the required number of officials at each game. The officiating shortage is part of a discussion […]

MURFREESBORO — All Tennessee high schools will be required to play a Thursday night game during the 2022 football season, the TSSAA Board of Control decided Monday.

The move comes about due to a struggle by TSSAA to place the required number of officials at each game. The officiating shortage is part of a discussion that has lasted for several years.

On Monday, the Board of Control voted to allow TSSAA to decide on about 20 games each week that will be moved to Thursday, which the organization feels will allow it to appropriately place officials for each game.

The decision means that TSSAA will reschedule no more than one game for each school. The TSSAA will determine which game must be played on Thursday, though the schools can appeal that decision.

- Advertisement -

The Board of Control’s plan will apply only to the 2022 season, and schools will be informed by mid March which of their games will be moved. The Board of Control will consider a permanent football scheduling proposal from TSSAA when it next meets.

The Board of Control also heard discussion on amending the mercy rule for football and basketball, and will consider potential changes in June.

Also on Monday, the Board of Control denied a request to amend its rule requiring radio stations to broadcast at least 51% of a team’s regular season games before being eligible to broadcast state tournament events involving that team.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Election 2022

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more
Election 2022

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more
Election 2022

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more
Sports

Tennessee high schools will be required to play Thursday night game

Independent Herald - 0
MURFREESBORO — All Tennessee high schools will be required to play a Thursday night game during the 2022 football season, the TSSAA Board of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Election 2022

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more
Election 2022

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more
Election 2022

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more
Sports

Tennessee high schools will be required to play Thursday night game

Independent Herald - 0
MURFREESBORO — All Tennessee high schools will be required to play a Thursday night game during the 2022 football season, the TSSAA Board of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands