Scott High bleacher proposal faces uphill battle

HUNTSVILLE — A request from Scott High School for new bleachers at Highlander Gymnasium appears to face an uphill battle before the county’s board of education, with some board members expressing concerns about financing issues.

Bill Hall, the county’s director of schools, and Scott High athletics director Eric Henry made the case for new bleachers to the school board when it met for its monthly workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Plans presented by Henry would see the gymnasium’s seating capacity increased by nearly 350, from its current capacity of 867 to 1,200. The schematics would include replacing the existing bleachers on either side of the gym, along with new seating behind the baseline on the commons area end of the gym.

Henry said he initiated the conversation about new bleachers with Hall and Amanda Stevens, the school system’s federal programs director, in December.

The current bleachers are only about 15 years old. However, the issue isn’t the age of the bleachers but the limited capacity. Attendance at basketball games has routinely exceeded seating capacity in recent years, and Scott High is also prohibited by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) from hosting district tournaments due to its size.

“That’s a bit of a shame for us and our coaches and our student-athletes,” Henry said, adding that basketball coach Jordan Jeffers and Jake Wright put a lot of work into their programs and deserve an opportunity to host district tournament games.

Scott High last hosted a district tournament in 2010. However, minimum seating capacities have since increased. The Highlanders were recently moved up from Class 2A to Class 3A by TSSAA, since the school’s student body now exceeds 800. The minimum seating capacity for hosting tournaments in Class 3A is 1,250.

There are four schools in the new District 4-3A, including Knox Halls, Clinton and Anderson County, in addition to Scott High. That means, theoretically, Scott could host a district tournament every four years — but only if it increases its seating capacity.

While the proposed plans would only increase capacity to 1,200, Hall said he was confident TSSAA would allow the tournament to be hosted at Scott High with that increase. The turn-around time on the project would be five months, and it would not have to be bid, Hall said.

The current cost of the project, which would also include replacing the support structures for the gymnasium’s goals — which are as old as the school itself — would be just under $300,000. That money is not budgeted and would have to be drawn from the school system’s current reserve funding, Hall said.

But, the director added, it’s a project that is needed.

“I have not been to Game One this year where the bleachers weren’t almost packed,” he said. “I’ve never left the gym without someone asking me, number one, for a new gym, which would be ideal. And, number two, when we’re going to get new bleachers.”

Hall said that the school and the board of education need to initiate a “serious conversation” with Scott County Commission about the looming need for a new high school within the next few years. In the meantime, he said, “This (new bleachers) would suffice what we need.”

However, two board members — Carlene Terry in the 2nd District and Linda Sharp in the 3rd District — expressed reservations about the cost. Terry said it was possible that the planned new gymnasium at Fairview will not be able to be completed without dipping into reserves, and Sharp said she understood that the school system’s next priority would be classrooms and facilities at Huntsville Elementary School and Burchfield Elementary School.

Hall pointed out that reserve funds aren’t being used as the primary source of funding for the new gym at Fairview. He added that some of the other projects on the table — such as new classrooms at Huntsville and Burchfield — will carry price tags of $1 million to $2 million.

“Those are things we honestly need to reach out to County Commission for,” he said. “This (bleachers at Scott High) is something we can do in-house.”

Ultimately, Terry said she would vote against the project.

“If you want to put it on the agenda, that’s fine, but I’ll just tell you for my part it’ll be a no from me at this time,” Terry said. “I know it’s needed, and nothing against Scott High or anybody out there, but I see other needs elsewhere at the present time.”

In response to a question from 1st District school board member Tommy Silcox, Hall said that the reserve fund currently has just under $5 million. He said it was once at $6.1 million, but $1.3 million was withdrawn to purchase school buses.

“We try to be good stewards. You guys know that,” Hall said, pointing out that the reserve fund had gone from $2.7 million to once as high as $7.1 million during his tenure as director. “We’ve built bus garages, we’ve done a lot of things. We’ve been able to do without having to go and ask.”

When it comes to prioritizing projects of need, Hall said, “What can we do now? What can be done here?” The bleacher project falls into that category, he said.

As the school system prioritizes its projects over the next five years, Hall concluded, more than $30 million for a new high school will need to be included in that conversation.