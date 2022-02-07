24.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...
News Local News Report: Scott County has $232 million in infrastructure needs
NewsLocal News

Report: Scott County has $232 million in infrastructure needs

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Scott County's infrastructure needs over the next five years amount to $232 million, with the bulk of that in transportation infrastructure, according to a report compiled by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The infrastructure needs break down to $10,504 for every person in Scott County, which is higher than the $8,994 per capita in statewide infrastructure needs.

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County needs $232 million in public infrastructure improvements over the next five years, a new report from the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) estimated on Wednesday (Feb. 2).

The estimated needs in Scott County are up 39% from last year’s report, an increase of $65.3 million.

Statewide, infrastructure needs increased 5.7% over the past year, to $61.9 billion.

The top three areas of need in Scott County are transportation, at $221 million, new schools and additions, at $6 million, and school renovations and replacements, at nearly $3 million.

- Advertisement -

Scott County’s estimated infrastructure needs breaks down to $10,504 for every person in the county, which is higher than the $8,994 per capita needed for projects statewide.

Underscoring the condition of transportation infrastructure in Scott County, the TACIR report found that estimated transportation needs translate into $9,999 per capita, compared to just $4,955 statewide.

Schools in Scott County, on the other hand, are in relatively good shape. Scott County reported public school needs at $267 per capita, well below the statewide average of $957 per capita.

Officials in Scott County did not rate any of their school buildings as less than good overall. The cost breakdown amounted to $7 million for improving schools within the county school system, and $362,500 for improving schools within the Oneida Special School District.

Less than a third of the money needed for Tennessee’s public infrastructure needs has been identified. In Scott County, that number is somewhat higher, as $106.5 million of the $222.3 million total funding needed has been identified. That’s about 48% of the money needed.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Election 2022

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more
Election 2022

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more
Election 2022

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more
Sports

Tennessee high schools will be required to play Thursday night game

Independent Herald - 0
MURFREESBORO — All Tennessee high schools will be required to play a Thursday night game during the 2022 football season, the TSSAA Board of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Election 2022

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more
Election 2022

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more
Election 2022

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more
Sports

Tennessee high schools will be required to play Thursday night game

Independent Herald - 0
MURFREESBORO — All Tennessee high schools will be required to play a Thursday night game during the 2022 football season, the TSSAA Board of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands