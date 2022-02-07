Report: Scott County has $232 million in infrastructure needs

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County needs $232 million in public infrastructure improvements over the next five years, a new report from the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) estimated on Wednesday (Feb. 2).

The estimated needs in Scott County are up 39% from last year’s report, an increase of $65.3 million.

Statewide, infrastructure needs increased 5.7% over the past year, to $61.9 billion.

The top three areas of need in Scott County are transportation, at $221 million, new schools and additions, at $6 million, and school renovations and replacements, at nearly $3 million.

Scott County’s estimated infrastructure needs breaks down to $10,504 for every person in the county, which is higher than the $8,994 per capita needed for projects statewide.

Underscoring the condition of transportation infrastructure in Scott County, the TACIR report found that estimated transportation needs translate into $9,999 per capita, compared to just $4,955 statewide.

Schools in Scott County, on the other hand, are in relatively good shape. Scott County reported public school needs at $267 per capita, well below the statewide average of $957 per capita.

Officials in Scott County did not rate any of their school buildings as less than good overall. The cost breakdown amounted to $7 million for improving schools within the county school system, and $362,500 for improving schools within the Oneida Special School District.

Less than a third of the money needed for Tennessee’s public infrastructure needs has been identified. In Scott County, that number is somewhat higher, as $106.5 million of the $222.3 million total funding needed has been identified. That’s about 48% of the money needed.