Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender
Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Leif Jeffers has served as the 8th Judicial District's public defender since Sept. 1, 2014.
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the upcoming August general election.

Jeffers has represented the 8th Judicial District of Scott, Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress and Union counties as public defender since Sept. 1, 2014, when he was first elected to the office.

A native of Oneida, Jeffers began his career as a juvenile probation officer in 1989, and has served as an agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an assistant public defender, assistant district attorney general, municipal judge for the Town of Winfield, and public defender.

“I have worked hard to make our office effective and respected,” Jeffers said. “We treat our clients with dignity, and we treat law enforcement officers and prosecutors with respect. We fight for our clients, and we stand up for our neighbors who need an advocate in our courts.

“This is the best job I ever had,” Jeffers added. “I am thankful every day for the great opportunity that you have given me to serve the people of our district. I do not take it for granted, and I will keep working hard for you as your district public defender.”

