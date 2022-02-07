24.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Insistence on purchasing beer on Sunday leads to criminal charges for Oneida man

By Independent Herald
An Oneida man who insisted on purchasing beer from Mike's Station on Alberta Street on Sunday, despite state and local laws that prohibit the sale of beer on Sundays and the clerk's refusal to make the sale, wound up being charged with theft after he allegedly threw down money and walked out of the store with the beer.

An Oneida man’s insistence on purchasing beer on a Sunday landed him in hot water on theft charges.

Edward B. Robinette, 41, of Lafayette Street, attempted to purchase a case of Natural Ice beer from Mike’s Station on Sunday, according to a report filed by Oneida police. When the attendant told him that he could not purchase the beer because state and local laws prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays, Robinette allegedly said, “Well I’m taking this no matter what” before throwing a $20 bill onto the counter and walking back to his Lafayette Street home.

When officers went to Robinette’s home to investigate the incident, Robinette allegedly gave them a false name. The officer wrote in a report that he knew Robinette was lying about his identity, because he had arrested him on a DUI charge last year.

Eventually, the reported noted, Robinette admitted to lying about his identity, and also admitted that he took the beer from the gas station.

The cost of the case of beer was $12. Robinette was summoned to court on a charge of misdemeanor theft.

Robinette was not the only person charged with theft in Oneida over the past week. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, a Cookeville woman was arrested on theft charges following an alleged shoplifting incident at the Oneida Walmart.

Patty L. See, 44, of Cookeville, was arrested by Oneida police following an investigation into the alleged theft of a television from the store.

According to affidavits filed by OPD officer Rachael Thomas, she was in the store reviewing camera footage in an office in the back when managers notified her that a woman was up front attempting to pay for a TV, but her check was bouncing. A man had already left the store with the TV, they said.

When Thomas approached See, the woman allegedly told her that the man who took the TV out was a Walmart employee, who she did not know, and that she was only there with her brother.

However, according to Thomas, surveillance video from the store showed See talking to two men, and one of them left with the 65-inch TV in a buggy while See continued to go through the motions of scanning the remainder of her merchandise. Outside the store, video footage showed one of the men drive up to the store’s grocery-side entrance, where the second man loaded the TV into the vehicle before they drove away.

The value of the TV was $578.

See was arrested, and charged with theft under $1,000.

And, on Sunday, a Jamestown man was charged with theft following an alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart.

Charles Edward Wright, 40, was summoned into court on a charge of theft after returning to the scene of a previous crime. Walmart employees said that Wright had shoplifted from the store on Feb. 2 by “skip scanning” items at self-checkout. When he returned to the store on Feb. 6, police were summoned and encountered Wright outside the store. He allegedly admitted to stealing two pairs of pants, valued at $80.29. He was cited to General Sessions Court.

