24.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...
Election 2022 Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge
Election 2022NewsLocal News

★ ELECTION2022 ★

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Scott County attorney Howard Ellis has announced that he will seek election as General Sessions Court Judge in August 2022.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge.

Ellis, a former assistant district attorney and current assistant public defender, announced his intention on Thursday, saying that he wants to “make things better for the people of Scott County.”

Ellis will be seeking to replace James L. (Jamie) Cotton Jr., who has announced his pending retirement after 32 years on the bench.

A life-long resident of Scott County, Ellis is the son of the late Chad and Vivian Ellis of Oneida, and the sixth of nine children. He graduated from Oneida High School and later from Tennessee Tech.

- Advertisement -

Ellis has been on all sides of the judicial system. He began his career as a deputy sheriff before going to law school, and has been an attorney for the past 25 years. After a decade of private practice, he worked on the prosecutorial side as an assistant D.A., and has since worked on the opposite side as an assistant public defender in the office of Leif Jeffers.

In an announcement stating his candidacy, Ellis said that he has worked as an attorney in every General Sessions Court in the 8th Judicial District and will bring “a wealth of real experience to the job.”

Ellis is married to Lori Yancey. He has two children, Paige Thompson and Chad Ellis, along with three stepchildren: Logan, Blake and Chase Yancey.

“I know that, given the opportunity, my real-world experience in court as a working attorney will help me make things better for the people of Scott County,” Ellis said. “As we move into the future, we need to focus on making our courts work for us.”

Ellis identified three things that he said the court must address: drug abuse, repeat offenders and efficiency.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Election 2022

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more
Election 2022

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more
Election 2022

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more
Sports

Tennessee high schools will be required to play Thursday night game

Independent Herald - 0
MURFREESBORO — All Tennessee high schools will be required to play a Thursday night game during the 2022 football season, the TSSAA Board of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Election 2022

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more
Election 2022

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more
Election 2022

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more
Sports

Tennessee high schools will be required to play Thursday night game

Independent Herald - 0
MURFREESBORO — All Tennessee high schools will be required to play a Thursday night game during the 2022 football season, the TSSAA Board of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
Monday was the first day for those planning to seek office in the August 2022 general election to pick up paperwork, and nearly two dozen of them did just that. Several of them — mostly incumbents, including County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, and Rena Erwin, who is not an incumbent but has the endorsement of retiring Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd — have already returned their qualifying petitions.
Read more

Jeffers announces intent to seek re-election as public defender

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Leif Jeffers on Monday formally announced his intention to seek re-election to the office of 8th Judicial District Public Defender in the...
Read more

Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

Election 2022 Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge. Ellis, a former assistant district attorney...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands