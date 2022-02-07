Howard Ellis announces run for Sessions Court Judge

HUNTSVILLE — Helenwood attorney Howard Ellis has announced his intention to run for Scott County General Sessions Court Judge.

Ellis, a former assistant district attorney and current assistant public defender, announced his intention on Thursday, saying that he wants to “make things better for the people of Scott County.”

Ellis will be seeking to replace James L. (Jamie) Cotton Jr., who has announced his pending retirement after 32 years on the bench.

A life-long resident of Scott County, Ellis is the son of the late Chad and Vivian Ellis of Oneida, and the sixth of nine children. He graduated from Oneida High School and later from Tennessee Tech.

Ellis has been on all sides of the judicial system. He began his career as a deputy sheriff before going to law school, and has been an attorney for the past 25 years. After a decade of private practice, he worked on the prosecutorial side as an assistant D.A., and has since worked on the opposite side as an assistant public defender in the office of Leif Jeffers.

In an announcement stating his candidacy, Ellis said that he has worked as an attorney in every General Sessions Court in the 8th Judicial District and will bring “a wealth of real experience to the job.”

Ellis is married to Lori Yancey. He has two children, Paige Thompson and Chad Ellis, along with three stepchildren: Logan, Blake and Chase Yancey.

“I know that, given the opportunity, my real-world experience in court as a working attorney will help me make things better for the people of Scott County,” Ellis said. “As we move into the future, we need to focus on making our courts work for us.”

Ellis identified three things that he said the court must address: drug abuse, repeat offenders and efficiency.