Governor proposes $600 million in additional road funding — but none locally

NASHVILLE — As part of his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed more than $600 million in non-recurring funding for the TN Dept. of Transportation as part of a major investment to accelerate IMPROVE Act projects, as well as interchange improvements in rural areas and road infrastructure projects in fast-growing counties.

“We have an obligation to future generations to invest in our roads and bridges and propel economic growth,” Lee said. “Tennessee’s strong fiscal position allows us to make strategic investments in infrastructure and ensure progress on critical projects across the state.”

The governor’s office rleeased a list of 22 projects that TDOT has ready to go once the state legislature approves the additional funding. However, none of those projects would directly impact Scott County or any neighboring county.

The 22 projects are largely for I-40 interchanges in Middle Tennessee, along with a few for I-24 in Middle Tennessee and I-26 in East Tennessee in East Tennessee.

- Advertisement -

The closest of the proposed rural interchange improvement projects to Scott County is a proposed reconstruction of I-40’s interchange with S.R. 56 in Putnam County, west of Cookeville.

Overall, the closest of the road projects to Scott County are in Knox County, where TDOT will make improvements to the I-40 interchanges at Watt Road and Campbell Station Road in west Knoxville, at respective costs of $35 million and $48 million.

The projects also include an extension of Veterans Boulevard in Sevier County, at a cost of $39 million.

Among economic development projects included in the governor’s plan are $15 million for the widening of S.R. 334 in Blount County, $40 million for an underpass of I-24 on Cleveland Street in Davidson County, and $22 million for improvements on Meadow Park Lane and Riverport Road in Sullivan County.