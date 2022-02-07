A busy first day of qualifying for office-seekers

HUNTSVILLE — Monday was the first day for candidates to pick up qualifying paperwork for the August 2022 general election in Scott County, and a number of potential candidates did just that.

According to a list provided by Gabe Krahn, Scott County’s administrator of elections, a total of 24 candidates picked up paperwork for various district-level or county offices on Monday, and a handful of those candidates had already procured the required signatures from registered voters and returned their paperwork to formally qualify for the election, which will be held on Aug. 4.

Incumbent Jeff Tibbals was one of those who returned his qualifying petition on Monday, formalizing his intent to seek a second consecutive term as Scott County Mayor.

Also returning qualifying paperwork on Monday was incumbent Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers, who will be running as a candidate for the first time, after being appointed by County Commission last year.

Rena Erwin returned paperwork to seek the office of County Trustee. Erwin, the county’s current deputy trustee, has the endorsement of Jimmy D. Byrd, who is retiring after a long tenure in the trustee’s office.

Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, the first-term incumbent in the County Clerk’s office, returned qualifying paperwork on the first day.

So, too, did Kelvin King, the first-term incumbent Road Superintendent.

After the first day of qualifying, the only county-wide incumbent office-holders who had not returned qualifying petitions were Sheriff Ronnie Phillips and Register of Deeds Ashley Newport Riseden. However, both of them picked up qualifying petitions on Monday, signaling their intent to run again.

Several potential challengers for county-wide offices also picked up paperwork on the first day of qualifying, including Tim Phillips for Assessor of Property, Justin Wright for Trustee, Brian Keeton for Sheriff, and Christin Kidd Neal for County Clerk.

Neal finished second in the balloting for County Clerk in 2018. Keeton — the current chief of police in Caryville — is a past candidate for sheriff. Wright is a banker who had made clear his intent to seek the Trustee’s office.

In judicial races, incumbent 8th Judicial District Public Defender Leif Jeffers picked up qualifying paperwork on Monday.

And three potential candidates for General Sessions Court Judge picked up paperwork on the first day, signaling their intention to replace Judge Jamie Cotton Jr., who is retiring.

Among those picking up paperwork were local attorneys Howard Ellis, Scarlett Ellis and Charles Patrick Sexton.

Howard Ellis formally announced his intention to seek election to the bench on Monday, while Scarlett Ellis announced her decision on social media. It had been anticipated that Sexton would seek the office. His father, the late Charley Sexton, was a Sessions Court judge in Scott County, and Sexton picked up qualifying papers in 2014, though he ultimately decided against seeking election.

Among district races, incumbent county commissioners David Jeffers in the 1st District and Kenny Chadwell in the 4th District picked up qualifying papers on Monday. Also picking up paperwork were potential challengers Gail Donovan in the 1st District and Billy Hammock in the 7th District.

Picking up paperwork for county school board races were incumbents Tommy Silcox in the 1st District and Kimberly Kidd in the 4th District. Richard J. Smith, who is a past representative of the 6th District on the school board, picked up qualifying papers to run in the 5th District, where Esther Abbott is currently the school board representative.

In the Oneida Special School District, former Oneida High School principal Kevin Byrd picked up a qualifying petition. Byrd is not a newcomer to politics; he is a past candidate for alderman in the Town of Oneida.